Workout For Wishes At 4th Annual Anatomy #HourPushUpChallenge

Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, a local chapter of the Arizona nonprofit corporation, Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, will partner with Anatomy Fitness, an innovative health and wellness concept with two state-of-the-art facilities in Miami, to raise money and grant wishes to chronically ill children in our community. On December 14th, management, staff, and members of Anatomy, as well as the community as a whole, are invited to enter a push-up challenge hosted by Anatomy Midtown, #HourPushUpChallenge. Every cent raised during this event will go toward making the ultimate wishes of critically ill children come true.

Photo Credit: https://sfla.rallyup.com/hourpushupchallenge19

“Not only do the dollars raised help underwrite the cost of life-changing wishes for critically-ill children, but the outreach done for the fundraiser alerts new audiences that our mission isn’t just nice for the families that experience the power of a wish, it’s a necessary part of the health and well-being of all those connected to an ailing child,” says Norman Wedderburn, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Photo Credit: https://sfla.rallyup.com/hourpushupchallenge19

This will be the Fourth Annual #HourPushupChallenge where participants test themselves to do as many push-ups as he or she can in 60 minutes after having various people pledge individual amounts of money per push-up the participant completes. Then, the net proceeds go toward granting ain wish to as many critically sick children in our community as possible through Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. The first two Anatomy #HourPushupChallenge fundraisers in 2016 and 2017 were total successes. Then, in 2018, over 100 participants throughout the US entered the challenge, together donating almost $140,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, making the wishes of dozens of children with critical illnesses a reality. To watch a video of last year’s event, simply click the link, 2018 #HourPushUpChallenge.

Photo Credit: https://sfla.rallyup.com/hourpushupchallenge19

Anatomy Fitness is planning its most successful year yet in 2019. “Helping others is an integral part of the Anatomy culture and we look forward to coming together with our staff, members and friends too for this cause,” Chris Paciello, Co-Founder of Anatomy, commented with excitement. “Last year we were able to grant 20 wishes and this year we hope to raise even more, together!” An equally pumped Marc Megna, Co-Owner of Anatomy, wants everyone to know that “At Anatomy, culture is everything, and this is an amazing opportunity to combine fitness and making dreams come true. We can’t wait to push past our goals again this year.” There are several ways to be a part of this exciting challenge.

Photo Credit: https://sfla.rallyup.com/hourpushupchallenge19

Come and work out for wishes on Saturday, December 14th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Anatomy Midtown, located at 3415 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137. Helping kids in your community is just as contagious as a spirited competition so bring family and friends of all ages. To sign up to be a participant, simply go to the event website, https://sfla.rallyup.com/hourpushupchallenge19, sign up and pledge. For whatever reason, are you unable to physically contribute with push-ups or just cannot make it to the event this year, but you still want to help grant a wish to a critically ill child living in your community? Just visit the event website mentioned above and donate. Push-ups or not, every dollar donated will make a difference in the life of a child diagnosed with a critical illness. Last, but not least, events like this for charity are always in need of sponsorships from local individuals and businesses. Please contact Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Development Coordinator, Stephanie Boydston, by email at [email protected].org or by phone at 954-967-9474 x317 for sponsorship opportunities.

Photo Credit: https://sfla.rallyup.com/hourpushupchallenge19