It’s almost that time of year again when we give thanks and eat turkey with friends and family. This year, instead of slaving over an elaborate Thanksgiving feast let someone else do the cooking. After all, it is New York and some of the world’s best chefs are preparing a memorable feast this Thanksgiving. From Boulud to Kreuther, here are nine top restaurants to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

Daniel

Photo Credit: Courtesy Daniel

This Thanksgiving, treat your family to a three-course dinner at Daniel. Warm-up with the butternut squash velouté or crab royal, before giving thanks to the Hermance Farm heritage turkey, which is accompanied by classic sides such as sweet potato croquette, sage gravy, giblet stuffing and New Jersey wild cranberry. The menu starts at $205/person with optional wine pairings at $95/person. A $345 golden Ossetra caviar supplement is also available.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Baccarat Hotel- The Grand Salon

Photo Credit: Courtesy Baccarat Hotel New York

Why not spend your Thanksgiving surrounded by Baccarat chandeliers and luxury décor? The Grand Salon in the Baccarat Hotel New York provides the ideal setting for an extraordinary Thanksgiving. This year, executive culinary director, Chef Gabriel Kreuther is offering a special three-course prix-fixe menu with all the festive favorites. Start with a fall salad or butternut squash soup, before diving into a thanksgiving turkey and holiday sides for the table to share. End the meal with a slice of pumpkin pie with a dollop of whipped cream. Seatings start at 12 pm to 10:30 pm and start from $110/person.

Call 212.790.8800 to reserve a table.

Boulud Sud

Photo Credit: Courtesy Boulud Sud

Daniel Boulud’s Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Boulud Sud is another great restaurant to consider when booking a Thanksgiving dinner. The three-course menu includes a choice of appetizer, main dish, and dessert. We recommend the butternut squash soup, Thanksgiving turkey and pumpkin semifreddo for a memorable feast. Service begins at 11 am to 9 pm and starts at $115/person and $50/child under 12 years old.

Call 212.595.1313 to reserve a table.

Le Club and L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon

Photo Credit: Liz Clayman

Enjoy a French-inspired Thanksgiving dinner this year at two-star Michelin, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, or the newly opened Le Club, helmed by Chef Christophe Bellanca. Both restaurants are located in the Meatpacking District (85 10th Ave) and will be open from 12 pm – 7 pm. The newly open hotspots are offering an exquisite Thanksgiving prix-fixe menu for $155 including Caviar & Alaskan King Crab with crustacean jelly and celery vanilla cream, White Truffle Shaving Pumpkin “Parisian gnocchi”, Traditional Thanksgiving Turkey, Grilled Wagyu Ribcap with coffee-scented parsley root “Chartreuse”, and a Pecan Millefeuille with gooseberry sorbet.

Call 212.488.8886 to reserve a table.

Hakkasan

Photo Credit: Courtesy Hakkasan

This year for Thanksgiving, try something different at Hakkasan. Instead of green bean casseroles and starter salads, guests can try the mushroom stir-fry with Chinese broccoli and delectable dim sum, like the roasted duck and pumpkin puffs and fried prawn dumplings with plum sauce. Best of all, the troublesome turkey centerpiece can be substituted with the restaurant’s signature Peking duck. Served with Mandarin pancakes, spring onion, cucumber and hoisin sauce, the crisp and juicy Peking duck at Hakkasan New York is a mouthwatering poultry alternative that will satisfy the entire family. Hakkasan will be open from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Call 212.776.1818 to reserve a table.

Goosefeather

Photo Credit: Courtesy Goosefeather

Chef Dale Talde’s new restaurant, Goosefeather will be serving its first Thanksgiving service this year. Located in Tarrytown, the restaurant will be open from 1 pm to 6 pm serving a three-course menu starting at $75/person or $110/person with wine pairing. Indulge in herb-roasted turkey breast, which will be accompanied by all your favorite sides from mashed potato with mushroom shallot gravy to crispy Brussels sprouts.

Call 914.829.5454 to reserve a table.

The Fulton

Photo Credit: Robert Bredvad

Seafood is always a good idea, and this year, Jean-Georges’ The Fulton is serving up a seafood Thanksgiving. The prix-fixe menu for $128/person includes appetizers such as a mini seafood plateau (2 oyster, 2 clams, 2 shrimp cocktail, 1 crab lettuce cup), tuna tartare and wagyu beef carpaccio. Traditional entrees such as roasted organic turkey with sourdough mushroom stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry compote, Brussels sprouts and gravy or grilled beef sirloin with spinach, sriracha butter and sesame are available as well as dishes leaning towards the sea, like lobster with longevity noodles or seared black sea bass with roasted carrots and lemon-turmeric emulsion. Top it off on a sweet note with dark chocolate mousse or apple pie, with cinnamon ice cream or cranberry pavlova.

Reservations can be made via Resy.

Gran Tivoli

Photo Credit: Courtesy Gran Tivoli

The elegant Italian restaurant in NoLita, Gran Tivoli will be serving an all-day Thanksgiving feast, which will start at 12 pm. Wanting to create a home-away-from-home feeling, the comforting menu includes dishes such as the Mini Pumpkin & Fennel Pies, Porchetta Belly, Smoked Cavalo Nero, Pig Gravy, and finish with Warm Apple & Cinnamon Spiked Mini Pudding and Eggnog Whiskey Custard. For $49, guests can choose from three courses and a glass of wine and will also be treated to live music for entertainment.

Reservations can be made via Resy.

The Polo Bar

Photo Credit: Ralph Lauren

This Thanksgiving, Ralph Lauren’s The Polo Bar will celebrate the holiday with a special menu of elevated comforting classics—the a la carte menu will also be available. The autumnal menu features roasted organic turkey served with chestnut, vegetable & sage stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry-apple chutney with sides such as sweet potato gratin, maple-bacon Brussel sprouts and house-made cornbread. For dessert, guests can enjoy apple-quince pie with homemade vanilla ice cream, pumpkin ice cream sundae with pumpkin & vanilla-bourbon ice cream, gingersnap crisp & cinnamon-caramel sauce or Charleston bourbon pecan pie with fresh whipped cream.

Call 212.207.8562. to reserve a table.