Photo Credit: Pink Shirtmaker

Renowned LVMH fashion brand Pink Shirtmaker has opened the doors to its latest location at Brookfield Place. This marks the third location in New York City for the brand, known for its English heritage style and contemporary aesthetic.

The boutique draws its inspiration from New York in the ’80s, with its concrete fixtures, retro-style tiling and pops of neon pink—very apt for the brand. An onsite Shirt Bar is also a highlight of the location, where clients can peruse the complete Pink package, including its fabrics and detail offerings. The entire shirt collection is on display at the Brookfield Place location, as well as accessories/additions to go with the shirts.

“Pink Shirtmaker has always been a favorite among the city’s financial set so it is fitting that we now have a dedicated store at the crossroads of the U.S. financial world,” began Brigid Andrews, North American President of Pink Shirtmaker. “Brookfield Place is a world-class shopping experience and one of New York City’s most celebrated destinations; we are proud to have a location there to serve our downtown clientele.”

The brand—formerly known as Thomas Pink—has been in existence for an impressive 30+ years, known for its bold coloring and British styling elements. It underwent somewhat of a renaissance two years ago, when its current CEO Christopher Zanardi-Landi and creative director John Ray joined the team, reigniting and reinvigorating its offering to perfectly complement the 21st century gentleman, taking them from the boardroom to the bar, and everything in between.

