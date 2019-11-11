Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives

Pink Shirtmaker Opens Its Latest Boutique In NYC’s Brookfield Palace With Onsite Shirt Bar

Fashion, News

pink shirtmaker Brookfield PlacePhoto Credit: Pink Shirtmaker

Renowned LVMH fashion brand Pink Shirtmaker has opened the doors to its latest location at Brookfield Place. This marks the third location in New York City for the brand, known for its English heritage style and contemporary aesthetic.

The boutique draws its inspiration from New York in the ’80s, with its concrete fixtures, retro-style tiling and pops of neon pink—very apt for the brand. An onsite Shirt Bar is also a highlight of the location, where clients can peruse the complete Pink package, including its fabrics and detail offerings. The entire shirt collection is on display at the Brookfield Place location, as well as accessories/additions to go with the shirts.

“Pink Shirtmaker has always been a favorite among the city’s financial set so it is fitting that we now have a dedicated store at the crossroads of the U.S. financial world,” began Brigid Andrews, North American President of Pink Shirtmaker. “Brookfield Place is a world-class shopping experience and one of New York City’s most celebrated destinations; we are proud to have a location there to serve our downtown clientele.”

pink shirtmaker

The brand—formerly known as Thomas Pink—has been in existence for an impressive 30+ years, known for its bold coloring and British styling elements. It underwent somewhat of a renaissance two years ago, when its current CEO Christopher Zanardi-Landi and creative director John Ray joined the team, reigniting and reinvigorating its offering to perfectly complement the 21st century gentleman, taking them from the boardroom to the bar, and everything in between.

For more information, please visit the brand’s website by clicking here.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party
Celebrities
November 11, 2019
Supermodels Romee Strijd + Elsa Hosk Discuss Friendship, Fashion & Their New Holiday Campaign
By Laura Schreffler
1Hotel West Hollywood Opening
Celebrities
November 11, 2019
1 Hotel Opens In West Hollywood With Huge Celebrity Bash
By Laura Schreffler
Chanel Pharrell
Celebrities
November 11, 2019
Secure Your Spot For The Inaugural Playing For Change Gala Honoring Pharrell Williams This Friday In Miami
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Haute 100 atmopshere
Celebrities
November 8, 2019
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader