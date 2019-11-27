Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Eva Longoria Bastón And Martin & Lisa Greenberg Honored At Cancer Gala

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Philanthropy

The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California served as the setting for Eva Longoria Bastón and Martin & Lisa Greenberg to be honored last week by the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies (ABCs). The ABCs held the black-tie gala, the Talk of the Town, to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Eva Longoria Bastón
Eva Longoria Bastón

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew

The event, benefitting the John Wayne Cancer Institute (JWCI), was hosted by Kevin Nealon and featured a standing-room performance by the Grammy-award winning group the Commodores.

Arlene Howard Noel, Martin & Lisa Greenberg, Bryce Noel
Arlene Howard Noel, Martin & Lisa Greenberg, Bryce Noel

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew

More than 500 guests attended the gala chaired by Sheri A. Rosenblum to support breast and prostate cancer at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. These included Nicole Murphy (Sponsor, Nicole Murphy Enterprises), Dania Ramirez (from “Devious Maids”), musician Jencarlos Canela, JWCI Chairman Patrick Wayne, Josh Altman (“Million Dollar Listing”), David Gebbia (RHOBH4), Eileen Grubba (from “New Amsterdam”), Sean Phillips (Sponsor, Holland Valley Coffee), ABCs President Gloria E. Gebbia and more.

David Gebbia, Rachel Spackman
David Gebbia, Rachel Spackman

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew

ABCs mission is to find a cure for breast and prostate cancer. “It is with great joy and pleasure that at the end of each year, the ABCs are fortunate enough to hand the esteemed doctors at the John Wayne Cancer Institute a generous check so they can continue their ground-breaking and life-saving research,” said ABCs President Gloria E. Gebbia.

Dania Ramirez
Dania Ramirez

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew

Canela presented Eva Longoria Bastón with the Muriel Siebert Award for her outstanding career and unwavering philanthropic efforts. She spoke about her sister’s diagnosis of cancer (who is thankfully in remission), as well as how breast and prostate cancer disproportionally affects the Latino community due to lack of early detection. Martin & Lisa Greenberg were honored with the Philanthropic Leadership Award for their long-time support of the ABCs.

Jencarlos Canela
Jencarlos Canela

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew

The gala also included a luxury boutique and silent and live auctions.

Bob Coyne, John Gebbia, Gloria Gebbia, Patrick Wayne
Bob Coyne, John Gebbia, Gloria Gebbia, Patrick Wayne

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew

Nicole Murphy
Nicole Murphy

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew

Kevin Nealon
Kevin Nealon

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew

Sheri A. Rosenblum
Sheri A. Rosenblum

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew

 

