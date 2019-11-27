Celebs Causing a Racquet At Chris Evert’s SoFlo Tennis Tourney

Photo Credit: : Camerawork, usa

The 30th Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic presented by Chase Private Client was a star studded grand slam weekend, raising $800,000 for its ongoing campaign against drug abuse and child neglect. Evert, a Boca Raton resident and owner of Evert Tennis Academy in the Palm Beach county city where she mentors daily, says she is single and looking, btw.

The weekend’s events included a Pro-Am and Charity Gala at the Boca Raton Resort and Club, where the legendary Bee Gee Barry Gibb, whose musical family will be biopic’ed by the Bohemian Rhapsody folks, performed to a sold-out crowd. The two days of tennis at the Delray Beach Tennis Center featured celebrities including Carson Kressley, Jon Lovitz, Gavin Rossdale, Kevin McKidd, Scott Foley, Tate Donovan, Shawn Hatosy, Helio Castroneves, Seal and David Cook.

Tennis pros who joined Evert included Martina Navratilova, Patrick McEnroe, Luke Jensen, Rennae Stubbs, Vince Spadea and Jesse Levine.

The monies raised go toward programs that are funded through the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and through the Drug Abuse Foundation of Palm Beach County. “This was one of the most exciting events in our 30-year history,” said Evert. “Having Barry Gibb play at the Gala was a dream come true and really helped us reach our fundraising goal for this year!”

Cuba Gooding Jr. is living his best life in Miami lately, seen Saturday with friends at Ball & Chain where he took a page out of Jamie Foxx’s playbook (or maybe it was more from his musician dad Cuba Gooding Sr.’s book) and jumped on stage to do a song with the band. He chose the Cuban bolero cha cha song “Dos Gardenias,” danced salsa and hung out before heading over to Los Altos.

Comedian Kevin James, who sold his Delray Beach manse in 2016 for $29 mil, celebrated his last stand up show of 2019 Sunday at Café Martorano following his performance at the new Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. James was in good spirits and took pictures with fans as he and his friends feasted on Martorano’s greatest hits. James had a lot to celebrate with the recent announcement of his new NASCAR comedy series, “The Crew,” being picked up by Netflix.

Pelé Soccer, a one-of-a-kind soccer retail experience founded by the legendary baller, celebrated the opening of its new Lincoln Road store last week with all sorts of sporty activities including a soccer freestyle performance featuring top ranked street soccer player Jayzinho and top ranked soccer freestyler Frankie Flo. While the 79-year old Pelé was not in the house, retired Nigerian soccer star Enoch Showunmi was there with his wife Gabriella.