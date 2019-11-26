Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Claridge’s Unveils Christian Louboutin-Designed Christmas Tree & ‘Loubi Express’ Bar In Hotel Lobby

Fashion, Haute Cuisine, Haute Drinks, Haute Hotel, News, Travel

Claridge's Christmas Tree by Christian Louboutin
Claridge’s Christmas Tree by Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

The iconic London hotel, Claridge’s, debuted its 2019 Claridge’s Christmas Tree, created in partnership with none other than Christian Louboutin. Celebrating the tree’s 10th anniversary, the occasion was made extra special with the onsite Loubi Express—a red and sparkling train with perfectly wrapped presents atop, which traveled from Paris to London.

Christian Louboutin x Claridge's
Hop onboard the Loubi Express

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

“It is such an honor to be invited to design the Claridge’s Christmas Tree,” began Monsieur Louboutin. “The hotel is my second home when in London and I am glad to bring a little piece of Paris to such an iconic London landmark. The idea of travel has always been a key source of inspiration in my work and I wanted to capture the excitement and romance of it. There is something nostalgic about traveling by train, it reminds me of grand adventures and journeys home.”

Christian Louboutin x Claridge's
Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

In addition, the Loubi Express train houses an intimate dining carriage with four tables, a “Cocktail Conductor” offering guests Champagne, cocktails—such as ‘The Loubi Express’ or the ‘Pineapple Punch,’ inspired by Monsieur Louboutin’s favorite fruit—and Claridge’s canapés—including Lobster Wellington, Prawn Tempura and Truffle Gougères—all while blissful Christmas music plays in the background.

Christian Louboutin x Claridge's
Inside the Loubi Express

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

Christian Louboutin x Claridge's
Loubi Express dining table

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

The stunning Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2019 is hard to miss, in the center of the hotel reception, next to the Loubi Express. At five-meters tall and embellished with glittering fairy lights, gold and red baubles, an oversized gold leaf crown on top and of course, shoe-shaped gingerbread biscuits, it will surely bring a smile to all onlooking faces.

Christian Louboutin x Claridge's
The Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2019

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

“Christmas is always a particularly special time for us here at Claridge’s, and we are delighted to have Christian bring his festive magic to the hotel,” began Paddy McKillen, co-owner of the Mayfair five-star hotel. “This is the first time in history that we have had something quite like this in the hotel lobby, and I hope The Loubi Express will be home to some of the most sought after tables in town.”

Be sure to check out the Claridge’s Christmas Tree and Loubi Express bar in London, open now until New Year’s Eve, Tuesdays to Saturdays from 5 p.m. until midnight (closed Sundays and Mondays). 

Christian Louboutin x Claridge's
If you’re lucky, you may even hail a special Christian Louboutin London ‘black’ cab!

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

