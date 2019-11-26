In addition, the Loubi Express train houses an intimate dining carriage with four tables, a “Cocktail Conductor” offering guests Champagne, cocktails—such as ‘The Loubi Express’ or the ‘Pineapple Punch,’ inspired by Monsieur Louboutin’s favorite fruit—and Claridge’s canapés—including Lobster Wellington, Prawn Tempura and Truffle Gougères—all while blissful Christmas music plays in the background.

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

The stunning Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2019 is hard to miss, in the center of the hotel reception, next to the Loubi Express. At five-meters tall and embellished with glittering fairy lights, gold and red baubles, an oversized gold leaf crown on top and of course, shoe-shaped gingerbread biscuits, it will surely bring a smile to all onlooking faces.

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

“Christmas is always a particularly special time for us here at Claridge’s, and we are delighted to have Christian bring his festive magic to the hotel,” began Paddy McKillen, co-owner of the Mayfair five-star hotel. “This is the first time in history that we have had something quite like this in the hotel lobby, and I hope The Loubi Express will be home to some of the most sought after tables in town.”