For jewelry designer Pamela Love, it’s all in the stars. Mesmerized by the idea of astrology and astronomy as it connects to femininity, space and time, this CFDA award-winning designer decided to capture the essence of the moon and gravity in her exclusive collection in collaboration with MAYORS.

Recently premiering these celestial pieces at Merrick Park’s new flagship store in Coral Gables, Love gathered together friends of the brand, local influencers and MAYORS customers to debut three pulsating collections named the Moon Phase Collection, Frida Collection and Gravitation Collection. Embracing the traditional Miami hues of peachy pinks and ocean blues, Love evoked a sense of pride for the city she grew up in, as she returned to her native roots.

Haute Living sat down with Love to hear more about launching her exclusive collection with MAYORS, returning to Miami as a world-renowned designer and what inspired this equally elevated and free-spirited collection.

Photo Credit: Photography by Alejandro Chavarria

HAUTE LIVING: Pamela, you recently debuted your new capsule collection in partnership with MAYORS. Tell us about crafting this one-of-a-kind jewelry line.

PAMELA LOVE: The collection at MAYORS isn’t new, but it’s new for MAYORS and their customers. The materials used are signature to my jewelry, but they are very new to MAYORS, especially stones like opal and lapis, which add a fresh pop of color to their case. The motifs and themes are steeped in personal meaning and mythology. It’s a very special collection full of stories and discoveries.

HL: As you’re launching your capsule collection at Merrick Park’s new flagship store this fall, how does it feel to reconnect with your hometown of Miami and revisit one of your favorite childhood stores?

PL: It feels wonderful and slightly surreal. Little me would be so excited!

HL: What was the first piece of jewelry you ever bought at MAYORS?

PL: My mother bought me a pair of aquamarine earrings when I was young. But, sadly I lost one shortly after. I spent months digging through the carpet trying to find it.

HL: Did you always dream of returning to Miami and highlighting your jewelry at MAYORS?

PL: It’s always an honor to have my jewelry in top stores around the world. I am particularly proud to have my pieces at MAYORS and in the city that I grew up in.

HL: Premiering the Moon Phase Collection, Frida Collection and Gravitation Collection, tell us about what inspired their creation?

PL: The colors of Miami really influenced me, especially the peachy pinks and the ocean blues.

Photo Credit: Photography by Alejandro Chavarria

HL: Each collection is heavily focused on astrology and astronomy. What experience initially sparked this passion?

PL: When I was young, my parents bought my brother and me a telescope. I can still remember standing in our backyard and looking at the actual craters of the moon. I was hooked from that moment on.

HL: What influenced you to create these delicate pieces?

PL: I’ve always had a deep personal connection to the moon, especially as it relates to femininity. The moon in all its phases is so beautiful, I felt compelled to express this idea in jewelry.

HL: Additionally, The Gravitation Collection references to the ideology of gravity. What commentary are you looking to explore through these pieces?

PL: I’m really inspired by the concept of space and time. These pieces really play with those ideas, especially with how they sit on the finger or ear.

Photo Credit: Photography by Alejandro Chavarria

HL: One of your most impactful collections is the Frida Collection, influenced by the painter, Frida Kahlo. Do you feel as though jewelry, like paintings, tell a story?

PL: Yes, definitely. Jewelry is all about conveying emotion and our pieces all have a unique perspective and story to tell.

HL: What raw materials did you use to help achieve the ‘wow’ factor?

PL: All of our fine pieces use 18k gold mixed with precious and semi-precious stones including diamonds, opals, lapis lazuli and malachite.

HL: Of all three collections, which accessory is your ‘go big or go home’ piece?

PL: I love the comet ring. It’s so unusual, modern and playful.

HL: Friends of the brand, local influencers and MAYORS customers celebrated your debut together at Merrick Park’s flagship store. Lending guests a personal tarot card reading, what do you predict is in the stars for Pamela Love and MAYORS next?

PL: It’s a secret. Only the stars know.