Here’s How To Survive A New York Heatwave, Haute Living Style

City Guide, News

It’s boiling hot out there and the summer crowds aren’t making it any better. The last heatwave soared well above 100 degrees and with a few months left of summer, we can only assume the next heatwave will be similar. Instead of hiding under the air conditioner all day, why not treat yourself to a spa day or shop until your heart’s content with Cartier, Louis Vuitton and more under one cool roof? Follow our guide to surviving a New York heatwave in style.

Lunch at Eleven Madison Park

heatwave
Photo credit: Evan Sung

When the temperatures outside are soaring, head to Eleven Madison Park for a fine dining affair, complete with views of Madison Square Park. Indulge in the 8-course menu in the main dining room or visit the bar for an abbreviated tasting menu, cocktails and wine. Their menu of a New York twist on European dining has attracted visitors from all over, but their honey lavender roasted duck and chocolate pretzels keep them coming back. The updated decor is also a treat, with cobalt blue banquettes, terrazzo tiling, and expanded bar, among many other alterations.

Reserve a table here. 

Spa Day at Spa De La Mer

heatwave
Courtesy Baccarat Hotel New York

If you’re going to sweat it out, it’s better to do it at the spa rather than on the streets. Treat yourself to a spa day at Spa De La Mer, a luxury spa inside Baccarat Hotel New York. Enjoy a deeply hydrating Swedish or hot stone massage perfect for improving circulation and promoting radiant-looking skin. Keep your face clean with a La Mer facial, which includes diamond-powder exfoliation, warming massage with signature Victory stones and a cooling Ice Crystal Star technique, used to seal in its benefits.

Reserve a session here. 

Shop ‘Til You Drop at Hudson Yards

heatwave
Courtesy Hudson Yards

The recently opened mega mall, Hudson Yards is the perfect place to escape the heat and to satisfy your retail therapy needs. You can stay on trend with over 100 luxury, flagship and specialty stores including Dior, Coach, Tory Burch and Louis Vuitton. After shopping, take a well-deserved break at one of the several culinary concepts inside the mall, from Greek cuisine at Estiatorio Milos, to Fuku’s famous fried chicken, a British lunch at Queensyard or take on Chef Thomas Keller‘s continental cuisine at Tak Room.

Cocktails and a View at The Fleur Room

heatwave
Courtesy The Fleur Room Moxy Chelsea

While there are many rooftop bars in the city, The Fleur Room—which sits on the 35th floor in Moxy Chelsea—is a top pick for escaping soaring temperatures, mainly because it’s a glass-encased lounge meant to keep you cool, with showstopping 360-degree views of the skyline. The glamorous botanical theme with rich floral fabrics, the copper-clad bar, and water droplet chandelier will make you forget all about the heat outside. Sip on crafty cocktails like the lilac Jane with gin and grapefruit infused pea flower tea or the envious catch which includes tequila, blood orange puree and fresh lemon.

Catch a Movie at Metrograph

heatwave
Courtesy Metrograph

Skip the AMC and go see a movie at Metrograph, which also doubles as a restaurant, bar and miniature bookstore. The Manhattan movie theater evokes old-time Hollywood hangouts and a world of hospitality harkening back to the great New York movie theaters of the 1920s—the ultimate place for movie enthusiasts. While the movies showing aren’t new releases, you will get to experience prestigious films, including Mamma Roma, Beauty and the Beast (1946) and more. You can also browse the bookstore or enjoy a brunch, lunch or dinner at The Metrograph Commissary—inspired by studio eateries from Hollywood’s golden age.

See whats playing here.

