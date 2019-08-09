Tell me about Majordomo, in your own words.

It’s a place where we want people to feel right at home, but also know that they are going to be surprised at every turn.

You’ve had an impressive amount of experience at restaurants A-Frame, POT and The Cannibal. How did all of that experience help you at Majordomo?

I established a close connection to the dining scene here in LA working for Roy. He is so interwoven into the fabric of LA and I gained a solid understanding of how people like to eat here, what works and what doesn’t work. On the other hand, The Cannibal gave me the opportunity to be a part of an out-of-town group learning to adjust an existing concept to a new audience. Ultimately both experiences were equally important to my work at Majordomo, a place that has roots in NY while being dedicated to reflecting its location and the people that eat here.

Photo Credit: Andrew Bezek

What kind of dining and culinary experience do you hope to provide to the Majordomo guest?

We focus on making delicious food inspired by the varying people and cultures found in LA, and we bring these ideas together to create something that is both familiar and new. We also always work to highlight and utilize local seasonal product that shows the bounty of California.

What are some of your favorite dishes to make on the menu and why?

I love our tapioca lo mein tossed with garlic, chili oil, greens and topped with fried krill. On the menu since opening, it is inspired by a Cantonese dish with humble roots. It is a very simple dish and when it’s executed correctly it really sings and is absolutely delicious. But because it is so simple, if it’s off in the slightest, it becomes mediocre quickly. Precision is required with simplicity and it’s a great challenge for our cooks.

Photo Credit: Andrew Bezek

What is it about the LA culinary scene that makes it so special?

There are endless options for delicious and a ordablefood and I love that people out here seem to crave and seek out genuine food experiences.

