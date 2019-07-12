Gente De Zona Singer Serenades Miami Club King, Plus Drake & Chris Brown (Again), A Baller And More!

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Looks like nightlife vet Roman Jones, the visionary behind Kiki on The River, Mokai and Mandrake, has done it again. El Santo Taqueria, Jones’s latest hotspot located on buzzing Calle Ocho, opened Saturday with a sneak preview which doubled as his own birthday bash. The lucky invitees who turned out to see the new ‘club-staurant’ featuring a tequila and mezcal bar, Lucha Libre meets whacked-out Tarantino-inspired décor, were treated to a surprise performance by Alexander Delgado of Cuban mega-group Gente De Zona, who serenaded Jones with a mini-concert and raucous round of “Happy Birthday” from the crowd.

Photo Credit: Kenneth Dapaah

Proving to be the unofficial canteen for the who’s who of rap and R&B, Mr. Jones was again command central over July 4th weekend as rapper Fabolous performed a show Saturday night, sipping on Ron Barceló rum and Cokes between songs as fans swarmed the stage for selfies.

Meanwhile at Basement Miami at the Miami Beach EDITION, another fave for randy rappers, Drake, Chris Brown, Tory lanez, French Montana, Birdman and Mack Maine were all seen bowling in the early morning hours of July 3rd following what seems to be the never ending filming of Drake’s and Jones’s video for their new collab, “No Guidance.” In between balling, the table consumed copious amounts of Don Julio 1942. Apparently, it was the first time they were all at Basement together and they had such a lark, they plan to return for a few rematches.

Indiana Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was seen supping Saturday at The Plymouth Hotel’s Plymouth Grill with—wait for it—Kardashian appendage turned professional eater Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban. Hilton, who calls The Plymouth home during his Miami travels, had breakfast with Cheban, downing the Grill’s massive “PAN-Cake” served with mixed berries and whipped cream.

Just a few days after Victoria’s Secret Angel Shanina Shaik filed for divorce from DJ Ruckus, the Lenny Kravitz cousin was spotted in good spirits catching The Plymouth Hotel’s Wildfox Runway fashion show with a group of friends during Miami Swim Week. He then made his way to STORY Nightclub where Nas was bringing down the house with a showstopping performance.