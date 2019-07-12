In honor of Christian Dior’s first venture into the professional world as an art collector and gallerist, Dior has unveiled its newest campaign for the Winter 2019-2020 Men’s collection, designed by Kim Jones. Shot by the iconic Steven Meisel, the campaign showcases “silhouettes in a décor inspired by the atelier of an iconic figure of California’s 1970s punk scene, Raymond Pettibon,” as stated by the House.

The backdrop itself is eye-catching; but when coupled with Kim Jones’ designs for the collection—including some pieces where both Jones and Pettibon collaborated together—both are beautifully highlighted in harmony. “We selected some of our favorite pieces of Raymond’s work, which had never been seen or shown before because they were things I love.” said Kim Jones. This included an intriguing face on a sweater.

Pettibon also reimagined and reinterpreted the Dior logo, which is seen embellished on the walls and further brought to life by designer Yoon Ahn, who used it in jewelry pieces with a punk spirit. An exclusive leopard print is also part of the line, which is an ode to Kim Jones’ love and appreciation for nature and animals. The panther print—featured from Dior’s first collection in 1947—appears on coats and various fabrics, while a tiger motif is touted on an elegant drape. Other pieces include vests and harnesses—both representing Kim Jones’ new tailoring technique with utilitarian-inspired finishes, such as Matthew Williams-designed buckles on various accessories. Of course, the Saddlebag also makes an appearance, but in a cross-body nylon version.

All images courtesy of Christian Dior.