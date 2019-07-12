beyonce
News
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
todd gurley
Haute Scene
Inside Haute Living’s Todd Gurley Cover Launch Celebration With Rolls-Royce & Louis XIII At. Mr. C Beverly Hills
Adriana DeMoura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Farah Abassi
News
Inside Haute Living’s Beauty Summit Kick-Off Dinner, Presented By Juvéderm At Residences By Armani/Casa
Giancarlo Stanton
News
How Giancarlo Stanton Is Planning On Making History With The New York Yankees
Derek Jeter
Cover Story
Derek Jeter Transitions From The Field To Front Office As Miami Marlins’ CEO

Dior Releases New Winter 2019-2020 Men’s Collection Campaign By Kim Jones

Fashion, News

kim jones

In honor of Christian Dior’s first venture into the professional world as an art collector and gallerist, Dior has unveiled its newest campaign for the Winter 2019-2020 Men’s collection, designed by Kim Jones. Shot by the iconic Steven Meisel, the campaign showcases “silhouettes in a décor inspired by the atelier of an iconic figure of California’s 1970s punk scene, Raymond Pettibon,” as stated by the House.

kim jones

The backdrop itself is eye-catching; but when coupled with Kim Jones’ designs for the collection—including some pieces where both Jones and Pettibon collaborated together—both are beautifully highlighted in harmony. “We selected some of our favorite pieces of Raymond’s work, which had never been seen or shown before because they were things I love.” said Kim Jones. This included an intriguing face on a sweater.kim jones

Pettibon also reimagined and reinterpreted the Dior logo, which is seen embellished on the walls and further brought to life by designer Yoon Ahn, who used it in jewelry pieces with a punk spirit. An exclusive leopard print is also part of the line, which is an ode to Kim Jones’ love and appreciation for nature and animals. The panther print—featured from Dior’s first collection in 1947—appears on coats and various fabrics, while a tiger motif is touted on an elegant drape. Other pieces include vests and harnesses—both representing Kim Jones’ new tailoring technique with utilitarian-inspired finishes, such as Matthew Williams-designed buckles on various accessories. Of course, the Saddlebag also makes an appearance, but in a cross-body nylon version.

kim jones

For more information, please visit the brand’s website by clicking here. All images courtesy of Christian Dior.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Gente de Zona's Alexander
Celebrities
July 12, 2019
Gente De Zona Singer Serenades Miami Club King, Plus Drake & Chris Brown (Again), A Baller And More!
By Lesley Abravanel
kim jones
Fashion
July 12, 2019
Dior Releases New Winter 2019-2020 Men’s Collection Campaign By Kim Jones
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Tanya Sam
Celebrities
July 12, 2019
“The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Star Tanya Sam Dishes On What It Takes To Create A Tech Start-Up (& On Her Fellow Cast Members!)
By Laura Schreffler
Patrick Dempsey
Celebrities
July 11, 2019
TAG Heuer Launches Third Limited-Edition Monaco Timepiece At Exclusive Event With Patrick Dempsey, Olivia Culpo
By Paige Mastrandrea
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

Cvr1_DEREK JETER

Miami

Loader