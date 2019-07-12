6 Las Vegas Brunch Experiences Worth Checking Out

There’s more than one way to do brunch in Las Vegas. If you’re the rambunctious type, try out a party brunch. For something mellow and laid back, perhaps a poolside brunch, jazz brunch or brunch with picturesque views will do. Splurge and go the luxurious route with flowing glasses of Nicolas Feuillatte champagne and food you wouldn’t find anywhere else. Italian food lovers, there’s something for you, too, with endless made-to-order pasta and other Italian specialties. Experience brunch six different ways at these dining spots.

Brunch With A View: Lakeside

One of the most beloved features of Wynn Las Vegas is the Lake of Dreams and you can catch the beauty of it all while dining at Lakeside. The acclaimed restaurant’s brunch offers Alaskan king crab legs, jumbo shrimp, oysters on the half shell and made-to-order items such as lemon ricotta pancakes, omelets, crepes and other specialties. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays and includes entertainment by a Dixieland-style jazz band. Book a reservation here.

Luxurious Brunch: Sterling Brunch

BLT Steak’s Sterling Brunch at Bally’s Las Vegas is a top-notch, decadent dining experience that shouldn’t be missed. Although pricey, your money is well spent as the lavish feast includes unlimited Alaskan king crab legs, caviar, rack of lamb, lobster tails, prime rib, a sushi bar and fresh-shucked oysters. There are also Belgian waffles, a customized omelet station, charcuterie plates, a selection of scrumptious desserts and glasses of endless mimosas and Nicolas Feuillatte champagne. Seating begins at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Book a reservation here.

Endless Italian Brunch: Lavo

Lavo at The Palazzo recently unveiled its new Italian weekend brunch buffet with unlimited salads, cured meats, cheeses, a raw bar, made-to-order pasta including fettuccine with lobster and truffle, a breakfast station offering items like French toast and pancakes with all of the fixings and a selection of housemade desserts. Bottomless libations include classic brunch cocktails, sangria and rosé. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Book a reservation here.

Poolside Brunch: Overlook Grill

Located next to Boulevard Pool, Overlook Grill at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers a casual, yet chic poolside dining atmosphere with indoor or outdoor seating available. The brunch menu includes breakfast specialties such as the egg white omelet, avocado toast Benedict and white chocolate brioche French toast, salads, bowls, sandwiches, burgers and signature entrees. For the full brunch experience, order bottomless mimosas or an Obnoxious Bloody Mary. Brunch is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Book a reservation here.

Party Brunch: Greene St. Kitchen

For brunch mixed with high-energy vibes consider Brunch’n at Greene St. Kitchen inside Palms Casino Resort. This vibrant day party is filled with Instagram-worthy experiences: Confetti cannons, costumed characters, perfect-for-sharing drinks like giant sangrias and mimosas, over-the-top bottle service presentations and brunch items like the jumbo pancakes drenched in pink icing and the Titanic-sized sushi boat. The party kicks on Saturdays at noon (last seating at 3 p.m.). Book a reservation here.

Jazz Brunch: NoMad Bar

NoMad Bar inside NoMad Hotel serves up brunch delights accompanied with gypsy jazz sounds by Hot Club of Las Vegas every Sunday. The band performs the music of Django Reinhardt, Bireli Lagrene, The Rosenberg Trio, and other Gypsy Jazz music past and present including, Gypsy Jazz Bolero, and Flamenco Rhumba songs. While feeding your soul with great music, fuel up on items such as lemon-poppy seed ricotta pancakes, steak and eggs, a black truffle tart, mushroom omelet, and avocado toast. Brunch begins at 11 a.m. Book a reservation here.