Cruise season (admittingly, my favorite runway season), is fully underway. Louis Vuitton has traveled to Barcelona, Spain to unveil its Women’s Cruise 2025 Collection Show — and based on some of the teaser footage, we’re expecting Nicolas Ghesquière to draw inspiration from Barcelona’s architectural style and natural color palette. Tune into the show live, today — Thursday, May 23rd — at 2:00 pm EST below.