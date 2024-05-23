Watch The Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2025 Show Live From Barcelona
Cruise season (admittingly, my favorite runway season), is fully underway. Louis Vuitton has traveled to Barcelona, Spain to unveil its Women’s Cruise 2025 Collection Show — and based on some of the teaser footage, we’re expecting Nicolas Ghesquière to draw inspiration from Barcelona’s architectural style and natural color palette. Tune into the show live, today — Thursday, May 23rd — at 2:00 pm EST below.
