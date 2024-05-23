HB
Fashion, Haute Scene | May 23, 2024

The Miu Miu Summer Club: A Luxe Escape At Plage L’Ecrin In Cannes

Fashion, Haute Scene | May 23, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

The Miu Miu Summer Club: A Luxe Escape At Plage L’Ecrin In CannesPhoto Credit: Thierry Lebraly

There’s no denying that Cannes is haute right now. Miu Miu recently hosted an exclusive Summer Club experience at Plage L’Ecrin in Cannes. This luxurious event, co-hosted by actor and model Cara Delevingne, offered a perfect blend of elegance, leisure, and exquisite hospitality, creating a memorable day for all attendees during the famous 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The Miu Miu Summer Club: A Luxe Escape At Plage L’Ecrin In Cannes
Cara Delevingne

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

The event kicked off with a private luncheon, where guests indulged in a gourmet dining experience curated to reflect the chic sophistication of Miu Miu. The beach area, decking, games, and food carts were all adorned with vintage-inspired beach-side stripes and the iconic Miu Miu branding, setting the stage for a stylish and relaxed afternoon. After the luncheon, guests were invited to partake in a variety of leisure activities, from classic beach games like bat and ball and pétanque to more leisurely pursuits such as backgammon and sun-lounging.

The Miu Miu Summer Club: A Luxe Escape At Plage L’Ecrin In CannesPhoto Credit: Thierry Lebraly

The event attracted a star-studded guest list, featuring notable personalities from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and beyond. Among the attendees were Heloise Agostinelli, Dara Allen, Melissa Aouragh, Thylane Blondeau, Clara Cornet, Sebastian Croft, Rebecca Dayan, Laure De Clermont, Cara Delevingne, Pauline Ducruet, Isabelle Fuhrman, Peggy Gou, Lucy Hale, Nicky Hilton, Ella Hunt, Alex Kessler, Aja Naomi King, Brigitte Lacombe, Marian Lacombe, Little Simz, Lena Mahfouf, Olympia of Greece, Emili Sindlev, Lina Soualem, Malgorzata Szumowska, Patricia Zhou, Maxim Magnus, and Tish Weinstock.

The Miu Miu Summer Club: A Luxe Escape At Plage L’Ecrin In Cannes
Nicky HIlton & Peggy Gou

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

The Miu Miu Summer Club: A Luxe Escape At Plage L’Ecrin In Cannes
Emili Sindlev & Lucy Hale

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

As the sun began to set, the event transitioned to a serene evening by the sea. Guests enjoyed sunset cocktails while being serenaded by a live performance from singer/songwriter Cosha. The evening’s ambiance was further elevated by the musical talents of DJs RedKoffee and O’Flynn, who provided the perfect soundtrack for the stunning backdrop of the Cannes coastline.

The Miu Miu Summer Club: A Luxe Escape At Plage L’Ecrin In CannesPhoto Credit: Thierry Lebraly

Miu Miu’s Summer Club at Plage L’Ecrin truly captured the essence of a Miu Miu summer.

Related Articles

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Haute Beauty

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List

By Grace Sarkisian

The holidays are a time for giving, celebrating, and spreading a little extra joy. This season, why not gift something that makes your loved ones feel their best?

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season
Fashion

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life with a dazzling, immersive installation at Sweet Bird North Plaza in Miami’s Design District.

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou
Fashion

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou

By Adrienne Faurote

In a mesmerizing union of history and modernity, the Chanel 2024/25 Métiers d’art collection arrived at the ethereal West Lake in Hangzhou.

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne
Cover Story

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne

By Laura Schreffler

Design duo FormaFantasma And Perrier Jouet have teamed up to create Cohabitare in Champagne to create a more sustainable future.

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways
Fashion

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways

By Adrienne Faurote

Hemant & Nandita unveil their Resort 2025 Collection, a radiant celebration of optimism and new beginnings.

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. boutique in the Miami Design District, Tiffany & Co. has just opened in Bal Harbour Shops.

Latest Stories

  • Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List
    Haute Beauty

    Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List

  • Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season
    Fashion

    Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season

  • The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou
    Fashion

    The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou

  • FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne
    Cover Story

    FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne

  • The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways
    Fashion

    The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Haute Beauty

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season
Fashion

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou
Fashion

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne
Cover Story

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways
Fashion

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Haute Beauty

Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List

By Grace Sarkisian

The holidays are a time for giving, celebrating, and spreading a little extra joy. This season, why not gift something that makes your loved ones feel their best?

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season
Fashion

Gucci Lands In Miami With An Immersive Installation Celebrating The Holiday Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life with a dazzling, immersive installation at Sweet Bird North Plaza in Miami’s Design District.

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou
Fashion

The Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D’art Collection Is A Dreamlike Journey from Paris To Hangzhou

By Adrienne Faurote

In a mesmerizing union of history and modernity, the Chanel 2024/25 Métiers d’art collection arrived at the ethereal West Lake in Hangzhou.

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne
Cover Story

FormaFantasma And Perrier-Jouët Are Creating A Beautiful Future For Champagne

By Laura Schreffler

Design duo FormaFantasma And Perrier Jouet have teamed up to create Cohabitare in Champagne to create a more sustainable future.

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways
Fashion

The Hemant & Nandita Resort 2025 Collection Is Perfect For Holiday Getaways

By Adrienne Faurote

Hemant & Nandita unveil their Resort 2025 Collection, a radiant celebration of optimism and new beginnings.

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. boutique in the Miami Design District, Tiffany & Co. has just opened in Bal Harbour Shops.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black