The Miu Miu Summer Club: A Luxe Escape At Plage L’Ecrin In Cannes

Photo Credit: Thierry Lebraly

There’s no denying that Cannes is haute right now. Miu Miu recently hosted an exclusive Summer Club experience at Plage L’Ecrin in Cannes. This luxurious event, co-hosted by actor and model Cara Delevingne, offered a perfect blend of elegance, leisure, and exquisite hospitality, creating a memorable day for all attendees during the famous 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

The event kicked off with a private luncheon, where guests indulged in a gourmet dining experience curated to reflect the chic sophistication of Miu Miu. The beach area, decking, games, and food carts were all adorned with vintage-inspired beach-side stripes and the iconic Miu Miu branding, setting the stage for a stylish and relaxed afternoon. After the luncheon, guests were invited to partake in a variety of leisure activities, from classic beach games like bat and ball and pétanque to more leisurely pursuits such as backgammon and sun-lounging.

Photo Credit: Thierry Lebraly

The event attracted a star-studded guest list, featuring notable personalities from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and beyond. Among the attendees were Heloise Agostinelli, Dara Allen, Melissa Aouragh, Thylane Blondeau, Clara Cornet, Sebastian Croft, Rebecca Dayan, Laure De Clermont, Cara Delevingne, Pauline Ducruet, Isabelle Fuhrman, Peggy Gou, Lucy Hale, Nicky Hilton, Ella Hunt, Alex Kessler, Aja Naomi King, Brigitte Lacombe, Marian Lacombe, Little Simz, Lena Mahfouf, Olympia of Greece, Emili Sindlev, Lina Soualem, Malgorzata Szumowska, Patricia Zhou, Maxim Magnus, and Tish Weinstock.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

As the sun began to set, the event transitioned to a serene evening by the sea. Guests enjoyed sunset cocktails while being serenaded by a live performance from singer/songwriter Cosha. The evening’s ambiance was further elevated by the musical talents of DJs RedKoffee and O’Flynn, who provided the perfect soundtrack for the stunning backdrop of the Cannes coastline.

Photo Credit: Thierry Lebraly

Miu Miu’s Summer Club at Plage L’Ecrin truly captured the essence of a Miu Miu summer.