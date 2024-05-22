Tiger Corporation Introduces TIGER EDGE For Effortless Elegance In The Modern Kitchen

For over a century, Tiger Corporation has been at the forefront of kitchen appliance design, and its new TIGER EDGE is a continuation of its unwavering commitment to progress. With their technology incorporated into Japan’s first space experiment, the same dedication fuels their success across their entire product line, from coffee makers to rice cookers and now to at-home blending.

The TIGER EDGE seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with timeless design for an effortless culinary experience. With Tiger’s groundbreaking 45-degree diagonal drive technology, the blade design works to preserve the essence of every ingredient by meeting each component at a specified angle. With these elements implemented, the innovative kitchen tool can pulverize ice, frozen foods, and whole vegetables with ease, unlike many conventional blenders. As a result, one can blend smooth and flavorful concoctions, elevating culinary creations.

Boasting intuitive controls, TIGER EDGE is equipped with 10-speed settings and a pulse function to ensure it is user-friendly. For safety assurances, the blades will only operate when the lid is securely fastened. Further, the cup and lid components are dishwasher-safe for convenience.

The prestigious iF Design Award has recognized TIGER EDGE for its exceptional form and function. Hitoshi Kanamaru, Brand manager of the blender category at Tiger Corporation, expressed, “As we launch the TIGER EDGE, we celebrate not just the introduction of a new kitchen appliance but a continuation of our legacy of excellence.”

For those seeking to elevate their kitchen experience and expand on culinary possibilities, the TIGER EDGE presents as a sophisticated statement piece and new instrument for expansive creations.

