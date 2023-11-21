Nurturing Mental Wellness: The Vision Of Dr. Gabrielle Toloza

Dr. Gabrielle Toloza, affectionately known as Gaby, is a passionate leader in the field of mental health and well-being. With two decades of experience, including the last ten years as a psychologist, Gaby has worked with a diverse range of individuals, each facing their unique life challenges. Her journey has equipped her with insights and wisdom that she now compassionately shares with her clients.

Gaby’s Mission and Purpose

As a wife and mother, Gaby believes in each human’s capacity to create the change they wish to see in their world. Her career has led her to interact with people from all walks of life, from distressed couples to families impacted by autism to suicidal teenagers and parents yearning for deeper connections with their children. Most of all, she seeks to help people become more self-aware, more self-compassionate, and more aligned with what really matters to them. She has a special passion for building emotional resilience, as this is the key to weathering the ups and downs of a human life.

At the heart of her approach is the conviction that psychological well-being is the key to a fulfilling life. Gaby views psychology as the scientific study of the human mind, a tool that can be harnessed for the greater good of humanity. She is driven and determined to dispel the stigma and negative stereotypes often associated with psychology; instead, she advocates for its essential role in nurturing wellness in each human.

Gaby’s dream is for people worldwide to embrace psychological wellness as a daily practice. She believes in nurturing it through small, loving actions repeated over time. While acknowledging that the journey may have its easy and seemingly impossible moments, Gaby believes that creating change through mindful action is always worth the effort. She encourages us to collectively create the change we desire in our lives.

A Diverse Background

With a background that includes a Bachelor’s degree in Childhood Development from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, a Master’s in Counseling Psychology from Chaminade University, and a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Argosy University Hawaii, Gaby’s qualifications are extensive. She is a licensed clinical psychologist in Hawaii and Oklahoma and a professional member of the Hawaii Psychological Association and the American Psychological Association.

Her professional interests and training span a wide spectrum, including autism and related conditions, trauma, anxiety, depression, self-esteem, acceptance and commitment therapy, parent-child interaction therapy, applied behavioral analysis, social skills interventions, conscious parenting, parent management training, mindfulness-based stress reduction, and positive psychology.

Strong Personal Beliefs

Gaby’s work with people is deeply rooted in her personal beliefs. She has worked in various settings, including clinics, family homes, schools, and virtual platforms. Regardless of the setting, her goal remains consistent: to provide safer spaces and time for connection and growth. Gaby firmly believes in the therapeutic process, not just for her clients but also for herself. She practices what she preaches, recognizing that therapy is most effective as a collaborative experience, with the client as the expert on themselves.

How Can Gaby Help You?

In an era when mental health challenges are prevalent, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Gabrielle Toloza’s work is more relevant than ever. Her dedication to helping individuals protect their mental health and live more fulfilling lives through mindfulness and self-compassion is inspiring. Her journey, diverse professional background, and personal beliefs all contribute to her ability to empower others to create positive change in their lives.

If you are facing mental health challenges or seeking a path to greater well-being, Dr. Toloza offers a unique and compassionate approach that can make a significant difference in your life. She encourages us to prioritize our mental health, offering resources and support through her website and social media platforms. Gaby also provides opportunities for retreats, such as the “Hawaiian Mindfulness Retreat,” to further support individuals in their mental wellness journeys. Taking care of your mental health is one of the most important steps you can take, and Dr. Gabrielle Toloza is here to provide guidance and resources to help you achieve a more peaceful, present, and fulfilling life.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks