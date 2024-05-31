Unbounded Exploration: The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection
UNBOUNDED EXPLORATION
For the Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Nicolas Ghesquière explored the meaning of travel that is innately woven into the Louis Vuitton DNA. For the designer, “Vuitton is a luxury brand, but it’s about function; it provides a service: to travel better. Mobility is important in clothes.”
PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES
STYLING CHRISTOPHER CAMPBELL
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
CASTING DIRECTORS PAUL ISAAC AND NATASHA PRYCE AT PAUL ISAAC CASTING & PRODUCTION
MAKEUP ARTIST GINA BROOKE AT THE WALL GROUP
HAIR STYLISTBRYAN GAW AT ART DEPARTMENT LA
MODEL MAHI KABRA AT IMG MODELS
PHOTO ASSISTANT ANGEL CASTRO
FASHION ASSISTANT NELLY YAPO
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT LIZ KHERSONSKY
ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON
Haute Living Celebrates Eddie George At Sea Salt In Naples
Haute Living Naples celebrated its Fall 2024 digital cover with Heisman Trophy winner, former NFL star, MBA graduate, actor, and head coach of Tennessee State University Eddie George with a celebratory dinner at Sea Salt in Naples. Partners for this exclusive event were Yamron Jewelers and Naples Luxury Imports.
Vegas Auto Gallery Unveils Over-The-Top Sin City Flagship
Vegas Auto Gallery unveils over-the-top Sin City flagship and partners with Philipp Plein, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Dana White.
Maison Billecart-Salmon Unveils Its New Reception Spaces In Champagne
Maison Billecart-Salmon unveils its stylish new reception spaces in the heart of Champagne for an elevated tasting experience.
These Are The 12 New Michelin Star Holders In New York
The Michelin Guide announced its new roster of Michelin star holders this week. Find out which 12 restaurants now have stars here!
Here Are The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Washington DC & Chicago
Here are the Michelin Guide’s newest 2024 Michelin Star holders in Washington D.C. and Chicago as announced this week.
The Highly Anticipated Armani / Ristorante Opens On Madison Avenue
Armani / Ristorante has officially opened its doors on Madison Avenue, offering a luxurious and culinary-driven experience
