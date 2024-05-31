HB
Editorials, Exclusive | May 31, 2024

Unbounded Exploration: The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Editorials, Exclusive | May 31, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Unbounded Exploration: The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

UNBOUNDED EXPLORATION

For the Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Nicolas Ghesquière explored the meaning of travel that is innately woven into the Louis Vuitton DNA. For the designer, “Vuitton is a luxury brand, but it’s about function; it provides a service: to travel better. Mobility is important in clothes.”

PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES
STYLING CHRISTOPHER CAMPBELL
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
CASTING DIRECTORS PAUL ISAAC AND NATASHA PRYCE AT PAUL ISAAC CASTING & PRODUCTION
MAKEUP ARTIST GINA BROOKE AT THE WALL GROUP
HAIR STYLISTBRYAN GAW AT ART DEPARTMENT LA
MODEL MAHI KABRA AT IMG MODELS

PHOTO ASSISTANT ANGEL CASTRO
FASHION ASSISTANT NELLY YAPO
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT LIZ KHERSONSKY

Unbounded Exploration: The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Unbounded Exploration: The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Unbounded Exploration: The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Unbounded Exploration: The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Unbounded Exploration: The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Unbounded Exploration: The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON

Related Articles

Haute Living Celebrates Eddie George At Sea Salt In Naples
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates Eddie George At Sea Salt In Naples

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living Naples celebrated its Fall 2024 digital cover with Heisman Trophy winner, former NFL star, MBA graduate, actor, and head coach of Tennessee State University Eddie George with a celebratory dinner at Sea Salt in Naples. Partners for this exclusive event were Yamron Jewelers and Naples Luxury Imports.

Vegas Auto Gallery Unveils Over-The-Top Sin City Flagship
News

Vegas Auto Gallery Unveils Over-The-Top Sin City Flagship

By Laura Schreffler

Vegas Auto Gallery unveils over-the-top Sin City flagship and partners with Philipp Plein, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Dana White.

Maison Billecart-Salmon Unveils Its New Reception Spaces In Champagne
Haute Wine + Spirits

Maison Billecart-Salmon Unveils Its New Reception Spaces In Champagne

By Laura Schreffler

Maison Billecart-Salmon unveils its stylish new reception spaces in the heart of Champagne for an elevated tasting experience.

These Are The 12 New Michelin Star Holders In New York
Haute Cuisine

These Are The 12 New Michelin Star Holders In New York

By Laura Schreffler

The Michelin Guide announced its new roster of Michelin star holders this week. Find out which 12 restaurants now have stars here!

Here Are The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Washington DC & Chicago
Haute Cuisine

Here Are The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Washington DC & Chicago

By Laura Schreffler

Here are the Michelin Guide’s newest 2024 Michelin Star holders in Washington D.C. and Chicago as announced this week.

The Highly Anticipated Armani / Ristorante Opens On Madison Avenue
Fashion

The Highly Anticipated Armani / Ristorante Opens On Madison Avenue

By Adrienne Faurote

Armani / Ristorante has officially opened its doors on Madison Avenue, offering a luxurious and culinary-driven experience

Latest Stories

  • Haute Living Celebrates Eddie George At Sea Salt In Naples
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Celebrates Eddie George At Sea Salt In Naples

  • Vegas Auto Gallery Unveils Over-The-Top Sin City Flagship
    News

    Vegas Auto Gallery Unveils Over-The-Top Sin City Flagship

  • Maison Billecart-Salmon Unveils Its New Reception Spaces In Champagne
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Maison Billecart-Salmon Unveils Its New Reception Spaces In Champagne

  • These Are The 12 New Michelin Star Holders In New York
    Haute Cuisine

    These Are The 12 New Michelin Star Holders In New York

  • Here Are The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Washington DC & Chicago
    Haute Cuisine

    Here Are The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Washington DC & Chicago

Haute Living Celebrates Eddie George At Sea Salt In Naples
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates Eddie George At Sea Salt In Naples

Vegas Auto Gallery Unveils Over-The-Top Sin City Flagship
News

Vegas Auto Gallery Unveils Over-The-Top Sin City Flagship

Maison Billecart-Salmon Unveils Its New Reception Spaces In Champagne
Haute Wine + Spirits

Maison Billecart-Salmon Unveils Its New Reception Spaces In Champagne

These Are The 12 New Michelin Star Holders In New York
Haute Cuisine

These Are The 12 New Michelin Star Holders In New York

Here Are The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Washington DC & Chicago
Haute Cuisine

Here Are The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Washington DC & Chicago

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Haute Living Celebrates Eddie George At Sea Salt In Naples
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates Eddie George At Sea Salt In Naples

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living Naples celebrated its Fall 2024 digital cover with Heisman Trophy winner, former NFL star, MBA graduate, actor, and head coach of Tennessee State University Eddie George with a celebratory dinner at Sea Salt in Naples. Partners for this exclusive event were Yamron Jewelers and Naples Luxury Imports.

Vegas Auto Gallery Unveils Over-The-Top Sin City Flagship
News

Vegas Auto Gallery Unveils Over-The-Top Sin City Flagship

By Laura Schreffler

Vegas Auto Gallery unveils over-the-top Sin City flagship and partners with Philipp Plein, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Dana White.

Maison Billecart-Salmon Unveils Its New Reception Spaces In Champagne
Haute Wine + Spirits

Maison Billecart-Salmon Unveils Its New Reception Spaces In Champagne

By Laura Schreffler

Maison Billecart-Salmon unveils its stylish new reception spaces in the heart of Champagne for an elevated tasting experience.

These Are The 12 New Michelin Star Holders In New York
Haute Cuisine

These Are The 12 New Michelin Star Holders In New York

By Laura Schreffler

The Michelin Guide announced its new roster of Michelin star holders this week. Find out which 12 restaurants now have stars here!

Here Are The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Washington DC & Chicago
Haute Cuisine

Here Are The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Washington DC & Chicago

By Laura Schreffler

Here are the Michelin Guide’s newest 2024 Michelin Star holders in Washington D.C. and Chicago as announced this week.

The Highly Anticipated Armani / Ristorante Opens On Madison Avenue
Fashion

The Highly Anticipated Armani / Ristorante Opens On Madison Avenue

By Adrienne Faurote

Armani / Ristorante has officially opened its doors on Madison Avenue, offering a luxurious and culinary-driven experience

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black