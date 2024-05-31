UNBOUNDED EXPLORATION

For the Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Nicolas Ghesquière explored the meaning of travel that is innately woven into the Louis Vuitton DNA. For the designer, “Vuitton is a luxury brand, but it’s about function; it provides a service: to travel better. Mobility is important in clothes.”

PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES

STYLING CHRISTOPHER CAMPBELL

FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE

CASTING DIRECTORS PAUL ISAAC AND NATASHA PRYCE AT PAUL ISAAC CASTING & PRODUCTION

MAKEUP ARTIST GINA BROOKE AT THE WALL GROUP

HAIR STYLISTBRYAN GAW AT ART DEPARTMENT LA

MODEL MAHI KABRA AT IMG MODELS



PHOTO ASSISTANT ANGEL CASTRO

FASHION ASSISTANT NELLY YAPO

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT LIZ KHERSONSKY

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON