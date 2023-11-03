Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Beauty

It’s officially a Dior Beauty holiday. This holiday season, Miami is in for a treat as Dior Beauty unveils its Garden of Dreams pop-up boutique, exclusively at Aventura Mall from November 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024. Drawing inspiration from the magic of the Tuileries Garden, as seen in Dior’s holiday campaign featuring Anya Taylor-Joy, and the captivating holiday motifs by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo, the Dior Garden of Dreams promises to transport guests into a world of wonder.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Beauty

As guests enter this ephemeral boutique nestled within the mall, they are immediately immersed in an olfactive maze, surrounded by the scents of a magical forest. An exclusive virtual experience awaits, guiding guests to rediscover iconic Dior fragrances like J’adore, Miss Dior, Sauvage, and Gris Dior. The journey continues in an experiential room of a universe of sparkling gold as mirrors are adorned with gilded foliage to create an enchanting backdrop for a unique photo experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Beauty

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Beauty

At the heart of the pop-up lies the Tuileries fountain, a symbol of elegance and beauty. This is where all exclusive Dior Beauty holiday offerings really shine, from holiday limited-editions and Dior icons to the La Collection Privée Christian Dior and Prestige skincare. We’re deeming the entire makeup collection specially curated for the season by Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, a must-see at the boutique. And for the ultimate touch, the Dior Art of Gifting services are available within the boutique which offers an array of bespoke services like engraving and creating customizable Miss Dior ABC charms, among others.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Beauty

The grand finale of this holiday fête features a gilded Dior carousel, inspired by the iconic carousel found in the Tuileries Garden — a whimsical touch that adds to the enchantment of the experience. If you happen to be in Miami or South Florida for the holidays, the Dior Garden of Dreams is undoubtedly a haute holiday spot.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Beauty