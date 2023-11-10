FRENCH FLAIR

Under the design direction of Victoire de Castellane, the creative director of Dior Joaillerie, the Dior Fine Jewelry collections possess the effortlessly sophisticated essence of French style. From the Gem Dior collection to the La Rose Dior and Rose des Vents collections, de Castellane explores new, geometric silhouettes while also giving a subtle nod to Christian Dior’s signature design motifs — ultimately creating an outstanding contemporary fine jewelry repertoire for the Maison.

BY: ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY: LAURA JANE COULSON

ALL FASHION BY DIOR & DIOR MEN; ALL JEWELRY BY DIOR FINE JEWELRY; ALL MAKEUP & GROOMING BY DIOR BEAUTY