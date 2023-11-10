Michael Chow
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond

Editorials, Fashion, Jewelry, News

Dior Fine Jewelry Bois de Rosebracelets, $6,900-$11,600 and earrings, $1,600-$4,450; available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929–3467

FRENCH FLAIR

Under the design direction of Victoire de Castellane, the creative director of Dior Joaillerie, the Dior Fine Jewelry collections possess the effortlessly sophisticated essence of French style. From the Gem Dior collection to the La Rose Dior and Rose des Vents collections, de Castellane explores new, geometric silhouettes while also giving a subtle nod to Christian Dior’s signature design motifs — ultimately creating an outstanding contemporary fine jewelry repertoire for the Maison.

BY: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: LAURA JANE COULSON

Dior Fine Jewelry Gem Dior rings, $2,200-$6,500; available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929–3467
Dior Fine Jewelry Gem Dior rings, $3,450-$6,500, and bracelets, $9,650-$22,000; available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929–3467
Dior Fine Jewelry Gem Dior rings, $2,200- $6,500; available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929–3467
Dior Fine Jewelry Rose des Vents earrings, $4,850-$12,300; available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929–3467

Dior Fine Jewelry Gem Dior rings, $2,350-$6,500, and bracelets, $6,950-$22,000; available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929–3467
Dior Fine Jewelry Bois de Rose bracelets, $6,900-$11,600; available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929–3467
Dior Fine Jewelry Gem Dior rings, $2,350- $6,500; available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929–3467
Dior Fine Jewelry Gem Dior rings, $2,200- $6,500; available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929–3467

ALL FASHION BY DIOR & DIOR MEN; ALL JEWELRY BY DIOR FINE JEWELRY; ALL MAKEUP & GROOMING BY DIOR BEAUTY

