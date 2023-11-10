New York Public Library Gala: A Night of Inspiration and Celebration

Photo Credit: BFAOn Monday, November 6th, The New York Public Library hosted its annual Library Lions Gala at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building to raise critical funds to support the Library’s mission to inspire lifelong learning, advance knowledge, and strengthen communities. This year’s Lions honored at the Gala included culinary entrepreneur Ina Garten, novelist Khaled Hosseini, choreographer Bill T. Jones, author David Nasaw, and film director Steven Spielberg.

Over 450 attendees were led by a 13-piece orchestra upstairs to gather in The Rose Main Reading Room for dinner and a program, which was opened by The New York Public Library’s Chair of the Board of Trustees, Abby Milstein, who then introduced a powerful short video introducing each of this year’s Library Lions. Following the video, Anthony Marx, President of The New York Public Library, welcomed guests and gave thanks in celebration of the spectacular event, noting, “Thanks to all who support, allowing the Library to reach millions of people each year.”

Marx then introduced Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who gave personal remarks on his experience of growing up in Brooklyn and taking out books from the Kings Highway Library branch. Schumer referred to the event as “one of his favorite events of the year” and gave special thanks to his wife, Iris Weinshall, who serves as the Library’s Chief Operating Officer. Following Schumer’s remarks, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul was then introduced who spoke to her dedicated and intentional commitment to funding libraries.

Marx then spoke about this year’s Lions and their accomplishments as the Lions were then bestowed their medals to a roaring applause from the crowd. The evening concluded with the Young Lions afterparty in Astor Hall, where dessert and cocktails were served alongside dancing.

This year’s Host-Chairs include Howard and Eleanor Morgan, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen A. Schwarzman, and Merryl and James Tisch. This year’s Co-Chairs include Mahnaz Ispahani Bartos and Adam Bartos, Annette de la Renta, Andreas C. Dracopoulos and Anna K. Bousdoukou, H.R.H. Princess Firyal of Jordan, Abby and Howard Milstein, Katharine J. Rayner, Deborah and Chuck Royce, Mr. and Mrs. Andrés Santo Domingo, and Nanar and Tony Yoseloff.

The New York Public Library’s annual Library Lions Gala raises critical funds to support the Library’s 92 neighborhood locations, robust educational programming, and world-renowned research collections used by scholars, writers, artists, and students every day. Support of this event ensures that the Library’s collections, programs, and services remain freely available, offering knowledge, education, and opportunity to all.

ATTENDEES:

Ina Garten (2023 Library Lion)

Khaled Hosseini (2023 Library Lion)

Bill T. Jones (2023 Library Lion)

David Nasaw (2023 Library Lion)

Steven Spielberg (2023 Library Lion)

Mahnaz Ispahani Bartos and Adam Bartos (Co Chairs)

Deborah and Chuck Royce (Co Chairs)

Mr. and Mrs. Andrés Santo Domingo (Co Chairs)

Abby (Chair of Board) and Howard Milstein (Co Chairs)

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen A. Schwarzman (Host Chairs)

Howard and Eleanor Morgan (Host Chairs)

Merryl and James Tisch (Host Chairs)

Nanar and Tony Yoseloff (Co Chairs)

Andreas C. Dracopoulos and Anna K. Bousdoukou (Co Chairs)

Katharine J. Rayner (Co Chair)

Anthony Marx (President, New York Public Library)

Iris Weinshall (Chief Operating Officer, New York Public Library)

Andrew Ross Sorkin

Annette Gordon-Reed

Candice Bergen

David Zaslav

Derek Blasberg

George Farias

Gordon Davis

Governor Kathy Hochul

Hubert Joly

Joan Hardy Clark

Kate Capshaw

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Roy Blount

Senator Charles Schumer

Steve Martin

Steven Aronson

Tony Kushner