The Louis Vuitton booth, open from October 20th to 22nd, was ingeniously designed to resemble an oversized Louis Vuitton trunk. Its exterior drew inspiration from Pharrell Williams’ Copper Malle Courrier, a showpiece featured during his inaugural menswear collection. Inside the booth, visitors were enveloped by the brand’s iconic malletage pattern, a refined crisscross motif that has graced the interiors of Louis Vuitton trunks since the Maison’s inception in 1854. The booth served as a gallery for a remarkable exhibition, featuring a carefully curated selection of works by globally acclaimed artists. Highlights included collaborative pieces with Takashi Murakami on bags and canvas, a captivating circular portrait of a young Louis Vuitton by Yan Pei-Ming, and an AI-generated artwork titled “Finding LV” by Refik Anadol. The display also featured seven new works by Yayoi Kusama, making their debut appearance, each bearing the title “Every Day I Pray for Love.”

In addition to its exhibition, Paris+ during Art Basel witnessed the unveiling of five new additions to the renowned Artycapucines Collection. Since 2019, this collection has invited leading international artists, including luminaries like Daniel Buren, Urs Fischer, Donna Huanca, Vik Muniz, Park Seo-Bo, Tschabalala Self, Kennedy Yanko, and Zhao Zhao, to infuse their unique creative visions into the classic design of the Capucines bag. The five new bags on display, crafted by Ewa Juszkiewicz, Liza Lou, Tursic & Mille, Ziping Wang, and Billie Zangewa, brilliantly exemplify the ingenious creativity of the artist-designers and the masterful craftsmanship of Louis Vuitton’s artisans, who translated these visions into reality.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This continued support underscores Louis Vuitton’s unwavering commitment to the arts. Since 1988, the Maison has cultivated a legacy of collaborating with some of the most prominent figures in contemporary art and design, including luminaries such as Sol LeWitt, James Rosenquist, Cesar, and Olafur Elisasson. Louis Vuitton has also curated exhibitions by celebrated artists like Sophie Calle, Dan Flavin, Alberto Giacometti, and Gerhard Richter at its Espaces Louis Vuitton worldwide. In recent years, the Maison has ventured into groundbreaking large-scale global art projects, exemplified by its 2022 collaboration with Yayoi Kusama.