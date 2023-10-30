JOSH HART
The McLaren Experience Center Is Officially Open At Wynn Las Vegas

City Guide, Haute Auto, News

McLarenPhoto Credit: McLaren
There’s a new auto lovers paradise in Las Vegas. Luxury car brand McLaren opened a unique, first-of-its-kind brand experience center in partnership with O’Gara, one of McLaren’s largest global retailers, at Wynn Las Vegas.

McLarenPhoto Credit: McLaren

The experience center, located near the Wynn Plaza shops and both the Awakening and Encore theaters, is a 2,500-square-foot store that provides an immersive brand experience for McLaren fans, enthusiasts and potential customers alike. The store features the chance to view a regularly rotating display of three McLaren supercars and frequently showcases unique hypercars, including a one-of-a-kind McLaren Senna and one of just 149 McLaren Elvas that were produced globally.

McLarenPhoto Credit: McLaren

And befitting the ‘entertainment capital of the world,’ guests can configure their own dream McLaren on the world’s largest McLaren showroom vehicle configurator or try out their skills on the same brand of racing simulator used by McLaren Formula 1 racer, Lando Norris, with a professional driver coach on hand to help hone their skills. For fans whose pocketbook doesn’t quite extend to a new McLaren, there is also an extensive range of merchandise available for purchase, from caps to the TUMI McLaren luggage range and also limited-edition Las Vegas-themed T-shirts.

McLarenPhoto Credit: McLaren

The McLaren Experience Center at Wynn Las Vegas, powered by O’Gara is currently scheduled to be open through early spring 2024 and will enable McLaren fans attending key events in Las Vegas a chance to interact with the supercar brand.

