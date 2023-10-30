Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

ARTISTIC EXPRESSION

LOUIS VUITTON UNVEILS THE FIFTH CHAPTER OF ITS ARTYCAPUCINES COLLECTION.

For its fifth installment of the Artycapucines Collection, Louis Vuitton has tapped five highly revered contemporary artists to reimagine the iconic Capucines handbag. The artists — Billie Zangewa, Ewa Juszkiewicz, Liza Lou, Ida Tursic & Wilfried Mille, and Ziping Wang — each reveal their artistic expression onto the blank canvas of the Capucines bag, once again fusing Louis Vuitton’s legacy with the unique point of view of the artist embodying their respective cultures and artistic mediums.

EWA JUSZKIEWICZ

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Polish painter Ewa Juszkiewicz, known for her striking and surrealist works, including the 2021 piece “Ginger Locks,” translates her artistry onto the Capucines through high-definition printing, accentuated by a string of golden pearls.

IDA TURSIC & WILFRIED MILLE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Franco-Serbian artistic duo Tursic & Mille infuse their fascination with contemporary image overload and recontextualization into their Capucines design, transforming the bag into their signature flower shape and adorning it with an opulent embroidered version of their 2021 painting “Tenderness.” On the inside, the Capucines is lined with leather depicting a mesmerizing print of painted coral-bell flowers, charmingly known as the “painter’s despair” or desepoir du peintre. And for a small surprise, beneath the flap is an embroidered cartoon dinosaur, a character that made its debut in the artists’ 2022 work, “The Souvenir with Dinosaur and Owl.”

LIZA LOU

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

American artist Liza Lou was greatly inspired by the classic Capucines BB. Renowned for her intricate beadwork, Lou intricately embosses soft leather, which is then delicately printed in pastel hues and enveloped around the Capucines bag, creating a sculptural second skin without sacrificing the bag’s signature design.

ZIPING WANG

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Chinese artist Ziping Wang crafts the smallest bag in the collection, a mini Artycapucines, featuring leather patchwork and marquetry adorned with a kaleidoscopic patchwork of leather and enamel, revealing a wild tapestry of textures and colors. Lovingly dubbed “Sweet Tooth,” Wang’s Capucines continues her exploration of candy-colored, pop-culture aesthetics with boundless creativity.

BILLIE ZANGEWA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Billie Zangewa, hailing from Malawi and based in South Africa, employs meticulously imperfect raw silk patchwork to conjure landscapes and portraits, as seen in her Artycapucines featuring her 2020 artwork “The Swimming Lesson” – a heartwarming depiction of her son Mika. This masterpiece comes to life through high-definition trompe-l’oeil printing, expressive embroidery, and intentionally exposed hand-stitching.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton