Photo Credit: Natali Strelnik/Shutterstock.com

Is there a more epic Halloween trip you can imagine than a visit to Transylvania, land of Count Dracula, king of the vampires? I didn’t think so… and I just had to experience it for myself. But is this Romanian region as spooky as it seems?

Photo Credit: Melinda Nagy/Shutterstock.com

Well yeah, not really. Transylvania, technically, is known for medieval towns, mountainous borders, and gorgeous castles like Bran Castle, rumored home of Vlad the Impaler, otherwise known as Vlad Tepes, or Dracula. Who, as Voivode of Wallachia three times between 1448 and his death in 1476/7, was a cruel and ruthless ruler, to be sure, but perhaps not one that actually drank blood. It was Bram Stoker that made “son of the devil” ( in the Romanian language, “dracul” means “the devil,” ul is “the”) into the biter of lore. But the castle? Spooky as heck. And at night, the region has an otherwordly feel. So I may say vampires aren’t a thing, but would I walk alone around Bran Castle at night? Probably not.

Photo Credit: ecstk22/Shutterstock.com

That being said, much of Transylvania — inclusive of Sinaia and Brasov — are actually absolutely chic, very affluent ski resort towns. The city of Brașov is as charming as it gets, featuring Saxon walls and bastions, ringed by baroque buildings, charming restaurants, and the impressive Gothic Black Church. I mean, King Charles even owns property in nearby Viscri.

The hoards of kitschy Dracula paraphernalia outside of Bran Castle didn’t scream anything other than tourist trap, but this lovely region was unbelievably appealing, and entirely reminiscent of Bavaria in Germany. It was untapped and clean, almost like a secret that only I and a handful of European tourists knew about. Cobblestoned streets, cleanliness, verdant greenery… it was almost as if the area, save for a handful of modern salons, stores, and restaurants, had bypassed time.

Photo Credit: Serenity-H/Shutterstock.com

Was it what I expected? Not really. I was much more entertained by Peleș Castle, a Neo-Renaissance palace in the Royal Domain of Sinaia, than Bran Castle, which paled in comparison architecturally. I didn’t expect to find the world’s biggest brown bear sanctuary, Libearty, in Zarnesti, or to be so moved by the plight of former furry captives that I adopted one myself.

But that’s Romania for you. An endless surprise — and one with endless amounts of stories that desperately need to be told, Dracula’s aside.

WHERE TO STAY

Photo Credit: Eric Cuvillier

There is one major road to Transylvania from Bucharest, Romania’s capital, and admittedly, this can make the journey challenging. And there are a few 5-star properties in Brasov, but I preferred the excitement of staying in a major city and day-tripping to the land of Dracul (and not just because I thought something or someone could suck my blood).

Bucharest, though lesser known than some of its European brethren, is fun. There are dozens of restaurants, attractions, and glamorous hotels to explore, and as such, I opted for this, as opposed to an overnight in Brasov (which would have been easier, but is vastly preferable during the winter when it becomes a proper ski resort town and the traffic becomes 15 times as bad). That said, the rest of the year, moving can be slow — so allow yourself a lot of time to tour, to wander, to explore. And prepare to do a lot of driving, unless you have a helicopter, private plane, or magic carpet.

Photo Credit: Eric Cuvillier

Which brings me to my recommendation: the InterContinental Athenee Palace Bucharest.