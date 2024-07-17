HB
Haute Wine + Spirits, News | July 17, 2024

Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris Unveils A Winning Cocktail Menu For The 2024 Olympics

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris - Olympic Cocktails - The Travel Buds
Photo Credit: Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris

In honor of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Le Bar Long at Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, has unveiled a special selection of bespoke cocktails inspired by cities that have hosted world-class sporting events in the past.

Under the creative direction of talented mixologist Gaël Allier, each cocktail in this collection reflects the spirit of competition and celebrates the fusion of sport, culture, and gastronomy.

Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris
Le Bar Long

Photo Credit: Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris

MEXICO 1968 : A contemporary take on the classic margarita, this cocktail offers crisp, lemony notes of kumquat to balance the sweetness of agave, with a hint of bitterness from coriander for a refreshing yet intense herbal experience.

BARCELONA 1992 : Inspired by the Spanish Rebujito, this revisited cocktail combines aromatic Spanish wine, tomato liqueur and herbal sparkling water for a rich, balanced flavor ideal for light summer sipping.

LONDRES 2012 : This classic cocktail revisited with gin offers a summery twist with grapefruit juice and a herbal aperitif of lemon balm and bergamot for a refreshing sensory experience. Also available in a non-alcoholic version.

TOKYO 2020 : Inspired by Japan’s famous Mizuwari, this whisky-based cocktail skillfully blends malty flavors with elderflower liqueur creating an invigorating and refreshing highball drink. An invigorating and delicate highball drink, perfect for a sophisticated tasting experience.

Cocktail Le Royal Monceau x PARIS 2024 : This tribute to the French 75 combines the finesse of white champagne with the subtlety of pear and citrus flavors. Also available in a non-alcoholic version.

Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris
The new installation in Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris’ lobby

Photo Credit: Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris

Additionally, this haute five-star hotel is celebrating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer by inviting guests to explore a miniature Paris in its lobby. From Friday 28 June, the Palace visitors will be immersed in an authentic and romantic Parisian atmosphere in the heart of the hotel lobby, the main meeting and traffic area. This space, which will be transformed into a veritable fan zone for the start of the events, will evoke the iconic landmarks of the French capital with elements such as the Morris column, cobblestones, and bridges. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in this unique atmosphere while watching live coverage of the sporting events on a giant screen, starting on Friday 26 July.

The recreated world is resolutely Parisian and artistic, paying homage to the city’s history and the major sporting events it has hosted in the past. Sporting posters inspired by the 1920s and 30s will adorn the pillars, a reminder of the last major sporting event held in Paris in 1924.

 

