Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

In a monumental meeting of fashion minds, Jimmy Choo and the French house of Jean Paul Gaultier have unveiled an incredibly sleek collaboration collection of footwear. This creative endeavor serves as a fusion of two iconic fashion houses, each with its rich legacy encompassing cultural diversity, a profound passion for craftsmanship, and an idiosyncratic ideology centered around glamorous rebellion. The collaboration brilliantly blends the essence of these two renowned brands—one emblematic of London, the other quintessentially Parisian—and explores the intriguing contrast between their geographical and philosophical identities.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The collection introduces a capsule of the greatest hits, seamlessly blending Jean Paul Gaultier’s timeless codes with the modern icons of Jimmy Choo. Trompe l’oeil, sensuality, rebellious elegance, and couture craftsmanship—these are the distinctive languages of Gaultier and Jimmy Choo, now converging into a harmonious dialect. Shared values, such as empowerment, individuality, and the celebration of the strong female form, serve as the common thread uniting their aesthetics and inspiring this remarkable collection. The outcome is a rich tapestry interweaving two heritages, two nationalities, and two unique personalities—an engaging tale of two cities.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier WEDGE introduces the distinctive narrative of this collaboration right from the start — inside the plexiglass 110mm wedge heels, one foot displays a laser-etched Tour Eiffel, while the other features Big Ben, emblematic landmarks representing the two cities intertwined in this couture clash. Although the elongated toe and refined vamp reflect the iconic Jimmy Choo silhouette, there’s a hint of Gaultier’s wit as the back of the wedge is carved away, creating an illusion of a stiletto heel, giving the impression that the wearer is walking on air. The heel’s counter is squared off, creating a graphic symmetry that enhances its sleek profile, embodying the mirrored aesthetics of these two rebellious brands.

“Jean Paul Gaultier is an icon—as a man and as a brand. I have adored his work for as long as I can remember, and he has inspired me throughout my entire fashion journey. I was honored and incredibly excited to reinterpret his legacy, the meaning of his work, and his world alongside Florence Tétier through the lens of Jimmy Choo. What I found was a kindred spirit—both in Gaultier as a house and in Florence as a woman. We share outlooks and beliefs that we were able to translate into this collection, which celebrates craftsmanship, the distinct DNA of both these beloved brands, and, appropriately enough, the power and strength of individuality,” notes Sandra Choi, the Creative Director of Jimmy Choo.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Drawing inspiration from Gaultier’s renowned ‘Les Tatouages’ collection from Spring/Summer 1994, the Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier over-the-knee boot features transformative tattoos, intricately etched into the buttery nappa leather. The boot embodies sleek, streamlined elegance, serving as the canvas for a reinterpretation of one of Gaultier’s signature motifs. In this collaboration, the tattoo motif is transformed into a finely crafted print, displayed across a duo of neutral tones. The Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier PUMP infuses couture flair, featuring an elongated vamp and a modern 60mm heel, with the style executed in mesh, reminiscent of Gaultier’s body-conscious originals. The tattoo pattern is accentuated with pavé micro-crystals, adding a signature touch of Jimmy Choo glamour alongside leather iterations.

Jean Paul Gaultier is also infamous for presenting underwear as outerwear, a bold reclamation of corsetry as an emblem of modern sexual liberation rather than repression. The Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier CORSET SLING BACK embraces the essence of this proposition, intertwining the garment’s signature lacing across an open vamp in optical white, silver and black, or denim. The art of illusion continues with the Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier CUFF OVER THE KNEE BOOT, featuring a playful denim trompe l’oeil print. This dynamic boot offers two styling options: wear it pulled up to the thigh to showcase a sleek black calf leather exterior, or fold it down to reveal a denim-printed canvas interior.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Finally, the collaboration reaches its pinnacle with the fusion of two iconic elements: Gaultier’s signature heavy metal jewelry, reminiscent of the London punk subculture that inspired him throughout his Parisian career, merges with Jimmy Choo’s sophisticated and beloved BING style. This unique combination blends the salon with the street. The delicate silhouette of the BING pays homage to Gaultier’s illustrious history as one of Paris’ leading haute couture houses. On the flip side, the edgy bijoux serves as a reminder of Jimmy Choo’s affinity for studs and leather, harmoniously fusing the romantic rebel with the sophisticated couturier.

“I thought it was a great match because, for me, Jimmy Choo is like the Gaultier of shoes—craftsmanship meets rebellion. Gaultier is a strong brand with a strong couture identity, and we really want to partner with people who have a savoir-faire that we don’t have. Jimmy Choo has great expertise in leather goods and shoes. Both Gaultier and Jimmy Choo are about empowering people—this is what Monsieur Gaultier has always done in his work, and Jimmy Choo too—it’s a great synergy,” says Florence Tétier, the Creative Director of Jean Paul Gaultier.

The Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier collection will be available in selected stores globally and online starting from October 18, 2023.