Photo Credit: The Ingalls

When you have a hotel that’s backed by three powerful women, you’ve got a surefire hit on your hands. That’s the case with the Downtown L.A. Proper, which has the distinctive pedigree of Kelly Wearstler‘s designs, and culinary concepts from James Beard Award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne (of Larder Baking Company, a.o.c., and Tavern fame).

Photo Credit: The Ingalls

Under this trifecta’s watch, Proper re-imagines and updates a landmark in the heart of South Park District into a 147-room destination hotel with two distinctive and distinctly “Proper” suites — fashioned from the basketball court and indoor pool of the building’s sporting club past. [There is, in fact, a full-sized indoor pool in the Pool Suite.]

Photo Credit: The Ingalls

Proper has preserved the building’s colorful history, from a state-of- the-art private club in the ’20s — when members included Cecil B. DeMille — to a YWCA in the 1960s. This 1920s California Renaissance Revival landmark was taken on by Proper and Wearstler to carry this past forward, heavily influenced by Mexican modernism, elements from France and Morocco, and custom mural by local ceramicist Ben Medansky.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls

In the creative direction and design of the hotel, Wearstler looked to Downtown L.A. as her muse, blending past and present into an sensory, residential environment of deep, warm color and feel. In addition to vintage furniture and rugs, she employed more than 100 different kinds of tile throughout, from hand-painted to vintage to custom commissioned and fabricated. Key to this project are site-specific murals and installations by talents such as Judson Studios stained glass and ceramicist Morgan Peck.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls

There are 147 homey rooms and suites on site, with curated vintage pieces and specially designed furnishing, hand-applied plaster detailing, and a warm palette of charcoals and mauves. Unique original windows beam with natural light, and views overlook historic thoroughfares and skyline icons. Suites are entertaining-ready, from the double-height ceilings and a vintage basketball court, to an unexpected indoor swimming pool accented by a ceramic mural by local artist Medansky. Sophisticated comforts include Aesop bath amenities, Kelly Wearstler x Parachute Home robes, and state-of-the-art conveniences like Vifa speakers and HDTV streaming.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls

Goin and Styne oversee Caldo Verde, an expression of the their connectivity to Los Angeles. Goin’s menu is at once rustic, sophisticated, and authentically Californian, featuring subtle and evocative Mediterranean flavors punctuated by bold, hyper-seasonal ingredients. The menu is complemented by Styne’s renowned wine expertise—pairing a kinetic, diverse, and adventurous list with a fresh and creative cocktail program. Meanwhile at rooftop restaurant and bar Cara Cara, Goin highlights seasonal expressions of California’s best produce in an expansive outdoor space with picture-perfect views of downtown LA. The hotel’s cocktail lounge, Dahlia, offers botanical cocktails, boutique wines, and garden fresh bites.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls

Extra offerings include a rooftop swimming pool with its bird’s eye view of Broadway Corridor, a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center with trainers on call, and Tesla rentals at the ready.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls

Downtown LA Proper is located at 1100 S .Broadway, Los Angeles, 90015