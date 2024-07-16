HB
News, Travel | July 16, 2024

Sardinia’s Hotel Cala di Volpe Has A Dolce&Gabbana Takeover This Summer

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Cala Di VolpePhoto Credit: White Box Studio

Hotel Cala di Volpe, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is among the locations chosen by Dolce&Gabbana for its creative take-over DG Resort, a project that brings the unmistakable style of the brand to the most exclusive beach clubs.

Cala Di VolpePhoto Credit: White Box Studio

For summer 2024, Dolce&Gabbana will customize the entire pool area of the Hotel Cala di Volpe, one of the largest saltwater pools in Europe. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in a unique atmosphere, where Dolce&Gabbana’s distinctive style will transform every detail: from the soft cotton beach towels to the hand-painted vases, to the brightly patterned upholstery, the entire poolside experience will be reinterpreted by the Italian brand’s creativity.

Cala Di VolpePhoto Credit: White Box Studio

Costa Smeralda is once again the ideal setting to enhance the brand’s choices, which this summer brings the multicolored decorations of the Carretto Siciliano fantasy to the Hotel Cala di Volpe. This particular print is rooted in Italy’s rich artistic and cultural heritage, reflecting the bold color contrasts typical of the local tradition: a tribute to the values of Fatto a Mano (The Handmade) and craftsmanship excellence.

Cala Di VolpePhoto Credit: White Box Studio

In addition to having established itself over the years as a prime destination for luxury tourism, the Hotel Cala di Volpe nestled along the Gallura coastline in the north-eastern part of beautiful Sardinia has become an integral part of the social fabric and landscape that welcomes it. An increasingly consolidated liaison with Dolce&Gabbana, fueled by a sharing of values and the same care in the quality offered to its public.

Cala Di VolpePhoto Credit: White Box Studio

Hotel Cala di Volpe, a Luxury Collection Hotel is a Costa Smeralda hotel managed by Marriott International and owned by Smeralda Holding, a company indirectly controlled by Qatar Investment Authority (‘QIA’), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Designed in the 1960s by French architect Jacques Couëlle and inspired by an old fishing village, the Hotel Cala di Volpe has recently been reinterpreted by architects Bruno Moinard and Claire Bétaille with a skillful restyling. Overlooking the bay of the same name, the Hotel Cala di Volpe encapsulates a timeless elegance, set amidst the scents and smells of nature and the sea. An ideal setting for breathtaking events, the Cala di Volpe continues to establish itself as a five star legend, recognized worldwide as a Luxury Lifestyle Authority in the Mediterranean.

Cala Di VolpePhoto Credit: White Box Studio

