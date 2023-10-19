D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA
Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo

Maison Bollinger Launches In New York With Olivia Palermo & Rachel Brosnahan

Haute Scene, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Maison Bollinger
Olivia Palermo

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA
On Wednesday night, a star-studded crowd including Rachel Brosnahan, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Carly Cushnie, Prabal Gurung, Micaela Erlanger, Mei Kwok, Elizabeth Kurpis, Zach Weiss, Nolan Funk, Candice Kumai, and more gathered at the historic Astor House in NYC for the launch of Maison Bollinger.

Maison Bollinger
Denis Bunner, Rachel Brosnahan, and Charles-Armand De Belenet

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA

Designed as a traveling Bollinger family house, Maison Bollinger New York brought to life the savoir-faire that Champagne Bollinger is known for, while also revealing its contemporary and joyfully offbeat personality. This proprietary concept is one of several important initiatives underway leading up to the winery’s bicentenary in 2029.

Maison Bollinger
Prabal Gurung

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA

The Astor House was transformed to bring the very essence of Champagne Bollinger and its Art de Vivre to New York. Spanning three floors, Maison Bollinger New York took guests on a journey to discover first-hand what almost 200 years of passion, craftsmanship, and winemaking excellence looks like.

Maison Bollinger
Olivia Palermo

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA

At the event, the bubbly was of course flowing all night as guests, sipping on glasses of Bollinger’s flagship Special Cuvée, meandered around the different rooms including The Bollinger Gallery, a reimagined museum exhibit filled with curiosities and family mementos. Guests were transported back in time to explore the Maison’s history through vintage photos, books, written notes, vintage advertisements and objects from the estate, and invited into The Cooperage for a look at the tremendous effort that goes into maintaining Bollinger’s 4,000+ aged barrels. The brand’s newest releases of PN AYC18, La Côte aux Enfants Champagne 2013 and R.D. 2008, was also served in the Expert Room.

Maison Bollinger
Zach Weiss

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
JOSH HART
Cover Story
October 19, 2023
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
By Laura Schreffler
Jimmy Choo & Jean Paul Gaultier Join Forces To Create An Incredibly Cool Collection — And It’s Live Today
Fashion
October 18, 2023
Jimmy Choo & Jean Paul Gaultier Join Forces To Create An Incredibly Cool Collection — And It’s Live Today
By Adrienne Faurote
The Berkeley
City Guide
October 18, 2023
Put Your Pinkies Up In Style With The Berkeley’s Fashionable New Prêt-A-Portea, Inspired By Victoria Beckham And Missoni, Among Others
By Laura Schreffler
Connaught Bar
Haute Wine + Spirits
October 17, 2023
The World’s 2023 50 Best Bars Have Been Announced. But Who Took The Top Spot?
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami