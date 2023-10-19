Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA

On Wednesday night, a star-studded crowd including Rachel Brosnahan, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Carly Cushnie, Prabal Gurung, Micaela Erlanger, Mei Kwok, Elizabeth Kurpis, Zach Weiss, Nolan Funk, Candice Kumai, and more gathered at the historic Astor House in NYC for the launch of Maison Bollinger.

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA

Designed as a traveling Bollinger family house, Maison Bollinger New York brought to life the savoir-faire that Champagne Bollinger is known for, while also revealing its contemporary and joyfully offbeat personality. This proprietary concept is one of several important initiatives underway leading up to the winery’s bicentenary in 2029.

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA

The Astor House was transformed to bring the very essence of Champagne Bollinger and its Art de Vivre to New York. Spanning three floors, Maison Bollinger New York took guests on a journey to discover first-hand what almost 200 years of passion, craftsmanship, and winemaking excellence looks like.

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA

At the event, the bubbly was of course flowing all night as guests, sipping on glasses of Bollinger’s flagship Special Cuvée, meandered around the different rooms including The Bollinger Gallery, a reimagined museum exhibit filled with curiosities and family mementos. Guests were transported back in time to explore the Maison’s history through vintage photos, books, written notes, vintage advertisements and objects from the estate, and invited into The Cooperage for a look at the tremendous effort that goes into maintaining Bollinger’s 4,000+ aged barrels. The brand’s newest releases of PN AYC18, La Côte aux Enfants Champagne 2013 and R.D. 2008, was also served in the Expert Room.

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty//BFA