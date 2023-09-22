The Old Vines Supper Club is like culinary theater because it is exciting and unpredictable, providing a fresh, new dining experience each time. The intimate, small restaurant tucked away on Davis Boulevard just blocks from 5th Avenue South opened this past February and has been bursting with innovative, creative dish offerings for Naples’ locals and visitors alike. Owners, Jon Ellms and Rick Taranto partnered with managing director, Brooke Kravetz to create a space with seasonal tasting menus in an intimate setting with a focus on sourcing ingredients locally.

Photo Credit: Old Vines Supper ClubThroughout the week, Old Vines Supper Club offers three separate menus.

On Tuesday, you can sit back and unwind at a casual, family-style feast with a four-course pre-fixe menu that changes weekly. You can pair dishes with a wine, beer, or wine-based cocktail, which provides a similar experience to liquor-based cocktails and offers sweet, sour, and bitter tasting notes. We recommend trying the refreshing and tangy Blossom Spritz, a wine-based spritzer infused with cava, Lillet rosé, blood orange, lemon, and thyme.

Every Wednesday, Supper Club hosts a different wine dinner featuring various vintners, winery owners, winemakers, or suppliers who can speak on the winemaking process and ethics and educate diners.

Photo Credit: Old Vines Supper Club

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Supper Club offers a five-course chef’s tasting menu. It consists of small portions, with two options for each course. The menu changes every four to six weeks. This means guests can return each month and try something new. A lot of people prefer to share dishes, enabling them to try more options.

The tastings can be paired additionally with wines. The restaurant has found success with Italian and Spanish wines, and wines from domestic wineries. They have featured wines from Oregon, Napa, Sonoma, and Paso Robles. They are always exploring and seeing what works best with the dishes.

Old Vines Supper Club recently hired an in-house pastry chef named Corie creating crave-worthy sweets that double as works of art.

Photo Credit: Old Vines Supper ClubCheck out the early fall five-course chef’s tasting menu masterfully crafted by Kravetz featuring a symphony of rich, savory flavors with autumnal vegetables, warm spices, and a zesty hint of citrus.

Begin your journey with a burst of flavors with either the Brussels sprouts salad with rye croutons, apple, Beemster Gouda, and candied almonds or choose the tangy mango salad, featuring ginger, pearl onions, mint, cashews, and local microgreens.

Photo Credit: Old Vines Supper ClubContinue your adventure with the second course where you can delight in the lane snapper with celery root, hay foam, compressed grapes, and pumpkin seeds or opt for the poached salmon with squash purée, acorn squash, walnuts, and pomegranate.

As your culinary journey unfolds, indulge in pasta perfection for the third course with either the house-made fettuccine with local mushrooms and snow peas or the stuffed pappardelle with lemon ricotta, plums, chili, and hazelnut spice.

Photo Credit: Old Vines Supper ClubPrepare your palate for rich, savory dishes with the fourth course where you can relish the chicken and foie with endive, truffle demi-glace, leeks, and onions or experience the bold flavors of venison loin with Brussels sprouts, assorted local mushrooms, pickled mushrooms, and demi-glace, accompanied by a barley-farro tuile.

End a sweet note with decadent dessert options such as the peanut shell crémeux, chocolate-peanut praline, chocolate turmeric crumble, and blanched candied peanuts or the pumpkin seed pavlova with mandarin curd, pumpkin mousseline, brown butter sage crumb, and caramelized butternut squash.

Each course is a masterpiece, meticulously crafted to tantalize your taste buds and create unforgettable memories.

Old Vines Supper Club is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 5–10pm. The restaurant is participating in Southwest Florida’s restaurant week this month, September 7 – 27.

2795 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104