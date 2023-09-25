Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Beauty

Dior has officially revealed its newly designed spa at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée, curating the ultimate Parisian oasis for wellness and beauty. The collaboration between these two iconic houses is steeped in a shared history and deep love for Paris. Nestled at 25 Avenue Montaigne, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée has embodied authentic Parisian chic for over a century, and in 1946, it became a neighbor to the House of Dior. Over the years, the worlds of luxury fashion, beauty, and hospitality began to intertwine, ultimately birthing the concept of Dior’s first-ever spa in partnership with Plaza Athénée in 2008. Today, the 400-square-meter sanctuary has undergone a remarkable transformation, bringing the spa into a new era of luxury with the art of holistic well-being at the forefront.

The reimagined spa is like a breath of fresh air, featuring warm tones and natural materials like stone and light wood, fostering a space of serenity. Guests are instantly immersed in the relaxing retreat of the Dior Spa as they are greeted with the Le Grande Salon reception area and boutique housing La Collection Privée Christian Dior’s signature scents and exclusive Dior Spa products. The spa itself features a sauna, steam room, five single treatment rooms, and one double treatment room.

Perhaps the most noteworthy addition to the spa is the revolutionary Dior Light Suite, a unique treatment room and the first among Parisian luxury hotels inspired by light therapy. Designed in partnership with Lucibel, the suite features the “Cronos Light” LED ceiling that replicates natural sunlight in three intensities: energizing, relaxing, or restorative, allowing guests to resynchronize circadian and chronobiological rhythms to rebalance the skin and body — especially when overcoming jet lag.

Beyond its state-of-the-art innovations, the Dior Spa Plaza Athénée offers a tailor-made menu of bespoke treatments exclusive to the hotel, including the Dior Privé Sur-Demande Treatment, which combines electrostimulation and cryotherapy for the face or body for the ultimate detox as well as exclusive tools like the Dior Sapphire Crystal Mico-Abrasison and the Waves 21 machine.

Christian Dior once said, “Elegance is a whole, and what is not seen, counts as much as what is seen.” Indeed, the new Dior Spa Plaza Athénée is a place that cultivates this sentiment as it has developed a sensory journey to bettering one’s well-being while standing as the pinnacle of Parisian excellence.