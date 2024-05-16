Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Miuccia Prada has unveiled the latest installment for Miu Miu’s Upcycled denim collection. Since its inauguration in 2020, the Milan-based brand’s upcycled collection has quickly garnered massive success in the luxury fashion realm. This latest drop marks the fifth upcycled offering for the brand, continuing the House’s commitment to circularity and the precious preservation of vintage pieces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

A material famous for its durability and cherished for the unique patina that develops with age, denim served as the focal point for Miu Miu’s Upcycled collection. “Both symbolically and physically, denim tells its own story.” For this latest collection, all the garments have been meticulously sourced by experts all over the world. They’re then disassembled at the seams where natural suede borders are added using a visible white stitching. The capsule consists of re-fashioned, loose-fitting jeans designed to be worn low on the hips, scarf tops, and the House’s infamous micro-shorts that arrive cropped and in line with the classic Miu Miu ready-to-wear silhouette. Blouson jackets serve as a hero product with a modified, shortened form for this specific collection and buttons replaced by suede borders and a front zipper.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Captured by photographer Tarek Cassim, the campaign features models Ana Elisa Brito, Wenqing Liu, and Alice McGrath in a collection of subtly cut-out and collaged portraits. This visual approach mirrors the Upcycled by Miu Miu design ethos, emphasizing the products and the individuals showcasing them as the focal points.