Haute Living celebrates music legend and Haute Living Los Angeles April/May 2024 cover star Shania Twain with an intimate dinner at Villa Azur Las Vegas with Johnathan Schultz, Rémy Cointreau Louis XIII Cognac, and Telmont Champagne on May 14th.

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

At the dinner, Ron Newman, executive director of private clients at Rémy Cointreau, led a Louis XIII and Telmont Champagne toast.

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

A custom art piece was presented to Shania Twain by artist Johnathan Schultz.

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Guests enjoyed a flavor-packed meal with dishes including crispy tuna rice cake with spicy mayo, avocado, and avocado crema, hearts of palm crudo with blood orange ponzu, Fresno chili, and Thai basil, steak frites with au poivre, and duck confit potatoes, and decadent desserts such as panna cotta with coconut and mango gelee and an almond chocolate torte with milk ice cream and almond brittle.

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Notable guests included Fred Thiebaud, Joey Ingram, Dale Wynn, Blake Wynn, Ron Newman, Darin and Susan Marques, and more.

