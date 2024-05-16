HB
Haute Scene, News | May 15, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates Shania Twain At Villa Azur Las Vegas With Johnathan Schultz, Louis XIII, And Telmont C...

Haute Scene, News | May 15, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrates music legend and Haute Living Los Angeles April/May 2024 cover star Shania Twain with an intimate dinner at Villa Azur Las Vegas with Johnathan Schultz, Rémy Cointreau Louis XIII Cognac, and Telmont Champagne on May 14th.

Shania Twain

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

At the dinner, Ron Newman, executive director of private clients at Rémy Cointreau, led a Louis XIII and Telmont Champagne toast.

Frederick Apcar and Ron Newman

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

A custom art piece was presented to Shania Twain by artist Johnathan Schultz.

Shania Twain is presented “Grass is Greener with Flowers” by artist Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Guests enjoyed a flavor-packed meal with dishes including crispy tuna rice cake with spicy mayo, avocado, and avocado crema, hearts of palm crudo with blood orange ponzu, Fresno chili, and Thai basil, steak frites with au poivre, and duck confit potatoes, and decadent desserts such as panna cotta with coconut and mango gelee and an almond chocolate torte with milk ice cream and almond brittle.

Shania Twain and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Notable guests included Fred Thiebaud, Joey Ingram, Dale Wynn, Blake Wynn, Ron Newman, Darin and Susan Marques, and more.

Shania Twain

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

April Donelson and Shania Twain

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Matthias Bortagaray and Shania Twain

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Ron Newman and Shania Twain

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Blake Wynn, April Donelson, and Dale Wynn

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Will Scamman and Dale Wynn

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Ron Newman and Afton Minor

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Louis XIII Cognac

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

L to R: Blake Wynn, Dale Wynn, Shania Twain, and Sampriti Bhattacharyya

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Darin Marques and Susan Marques

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

 

