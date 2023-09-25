Photo Credit: Gaspar Ruiz

A new era has officially started for the House of Gucci with the debut of Gucci Ancora. As Sabato De Sarno’s highly anticipated first collection for the House, the Gucci Spring 2024 collection made his intentions for the brand quite clear — he’s redefining the Gucci woman, stripping back the excess and focusing on the essentials.

Telling the tale of Gucci Ancora, a narrative that weaves together threads of authenticity, irreverent glamour, provocation, and confidence into a vivid tapestry of emotions and experiences, the new collection delves into the design DNA of Gucci, through a rather minimalist lens this time. According to the show notes, at its heart, Gucci Ancora is a celebration of people—remarkable, diverse individuals who embody the essence of coolness across generations. In the realm of Gucci Ancora, you’ll find Getty images of cool people of all ages, a testament to the brand’s commitment to inclusivity. Sarno’s inspiration for the collection is pulled from various aspects of life — from exploration and travel to emotions and art — all coming together to reveal his vision of who the modern woman is and how she feels.

Photo Credit: Gaspar Ruiz Photo Credit: Gaspar Ruiz

“It’s a story of joy of life, of passion, of humanity, of people, of real life, of irreverent glamour, of provocation, of confidence, of simplicity, of immediate feelings and emotions, of a specific type of art, of words – words in artworks, words in pictures, words in spaces, just words. A story of richness and lust/desire, of red but also blue and green, of flash, of spontaneity, of light, of a party at the first light of day, it’s an unhidden story, one that’s proud, it is manifest and not taboo although it might look like it should be, it is completely free and filled with euphoria,” the show notes continue to reveal.

Photo Credit: Gaspar Ruiz

It’s an incredibly exciting new chapter for the brand as the maximalism of Michele has faded into the background and simplicity takes over in a loud way. Tailored classics and a neutral, sophisticated color palette are seen on the runway mixed in with Gucci staples like the Jackie handbag and the signature Gucci monogram print — and it’s refreshing.

Photo Credit: Gaspar Ruiz