Fashion, News | May 16, 2024

Introducing The New Dior Lady D-Sire Handbag

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
Dior Large Lady D-Sire bag, $6,700 and Dior Extra-Large Lady D-Sire bag, $7,100; click here to discover.

Photo Credit: ©Andrea Cenetiempo

LADYLIKE

INTRODUCING THE MOST DESIRABLE HANDBAG FOR SUMMER: THE NEW LADY D-SIRE BY DIOR.

Dior Medium Lady D-Sire My ABCDior Bag, $6,100; click here to purchase.

This summer, Dior transforms its iconic Lady Dior handbag once again with the unveiling of the Lady D-Sire as its latest iteration. Following the debut of the Lady 95.22 last year, the Lady D-Sire explores the architectural lines that have defined the Lady Dior bag, introducing a new contemporary silhouette for the bag. Ahead, Haute Living offers an exclusive look into the impeccable savoir-faire behind the Lady D-Sire at Dior ateliers.

As its name suggests, the Lady D-Sire is crafted as a true object of desire. Perhaps the most notable aspect of the bag is its shape, skewing a bit more rectangular than the Lady Dior, ultimately creating a more elegant, ladylike look.

Dior Medium Lady D-Sire My ABCDior Bag, $6,300; click here to purchase.

The handbag is meticulously designed in two fabrications at the ateliers: luxurious crumpled leather on the signature graphics of the Macrocannage in black, as well as grained Taurillon leather in a neutral color palette.

Similar in style to the Lady Dior, each handbag is adorned with “D, I, O, R” charms in a lustrous gold hue; the sizes of the Lady D-Sire range from small to extra-large.

Dior Medium Lady D-Sire My ABCDior Bag, $6,100; click here to purchase.

Designed with versatility in mind, it has folding handles and adjustable straps. Both sophisticated and cool, consider the Lady D-Sire a new Dior classic.

From left to right: Dior Medium Lady D-Sire My ABCDior Bag, $6,300 and Dior Medium Lady D-Sire My ABCDiorBag, $6,100; click here to discover.

