Downtown Manhattan has its new crown jewel: Raf’s, a European-inspired neighborhood restaurant and bakery. Nestled on 290 Elizabeth street in the heart of Nolita. Raf’s conjures the timeless allure of Europe’s grand cafés, this ‘Italian & French Fusion’ concept rekindles the cherished rituals of café society with a refreshing contemporary perspective. 290 Elizabeth Street is rich in history that spans over a century, the cherished halls were once home to the renowned Parisi Bakery. Its built-in bread ovens, immaculately preserved, will stand centerstage in the dining room of Raf’s, building on the popularity of its sister restaurant’s bread and pastry menus.

Raf’s is a product of the team behind Michelin-starred favorite The Musket Room. Owned and operated by Jennifer Vitagliano and Nicole Vitagliano, Raf’s (a homage to Nicole’s daughter) Raf’s offers an array of pastries, breads, and espresso served all throughout the day, aperitivo, and light snacks in the afternoon, a woodfired evening menu, and a beverage program featuring a curated selection of Island wines, champagne, and masterfully crafted classic cocktails. Chefs Mary Attea and Camari Mick-both nominated semi-finalists for the 2022 and 2023 James Beard Awards for their work at The Musket Room – will helm the savory, and pastry kitchens respectively.

Designed by Post Company, and Shadow Architects, Raf’s boasts an elegant and modern aesthetic. Its allure emanates from a historically-inspired wooden storefront, adorned with moldings and cast iron columns that frame expansive plate glass windows, highlighted by hand-foiled white gold signage. The architects played a pivotal role in securing City Landmarks’ approval for the new facade, which pays homage to the original 1930s bakery storefront, enveloped in a rich deep red hue. Upon entry, the grand bar extends a warm welcome, featuring pastries, fresh blooms, and luxurious mohair-topped stools. The back bar is adorned with polished nickel rails, glistening wine glasses, and an array of jewel-toned aperitifs. Eclectic furnishings with European roots, sourced from vintage markets in Paris and Milan, create a captivating atmosphere. The main dining room features sculptural vintage iron chandeliers that hang high over tables, an open kitchen, and hand painted murals of an ethereal sky on the ceiling.

The café serves daily breakfast, featuring house-made breads, viennoiserie, tartines, and pastries. Classic egg dishes like eggs en cocotte and soft scrambled eggs enhanced by seasonal ingredients. As evening arrives, Mick’s pastries make way for a beverage menu with classic cocktails, vintage spirits, amaros, aperitifs, wines by-the-glass, and a bottle list showcasing Italy’s coastal regions and iconic selections. Lunch in the dining room offers seasonal salads, crudos, fresh pastas, and sandwiches. Brunch is a weekend treat with dishes like salad Niçoise and Uova in Purgatorio (baked eggs), accompanied by signature baked goods. Aperitivo follows lunch, leading directly to Dinner service starting at 5pm. The dinner menu, centered around the hearth, begins with Musket Room’s famed “breads and spreads,” inspiring shareable plates like beurre de baratte and warm ricotta. Entrées range from comfort to festive. Dessert offers elaborate pastries and a rotating selection of housemade gelato, rounding off the dining experience.