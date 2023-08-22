Magnificent Jewels: The Best New High Jewelry Pieces Of 2023

This couture season, the runways weren’t the only centers of attention. From Van Cleef & Arpels to Harry Winston and Chanel, luxury Maisons debuted new high jewelry collections, representing the pinnacle of haute joaillerie craftsmanship with exquisite designs and rare precious gemstones meticulously fashioned to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces.Ahead, we’re giving a haute look at some of the most magnificent jewels of the season.