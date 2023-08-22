Magnificent Jewels: The Best New High Jewelry Pieces Of 2023

This couture season, the runways weren’t the only centers of attention. From Van Cleef & Arpels to Harry Winston and Chanel, luxury Maisons debuted new high jewelry collections, representing the pinnacle of haute joaillerie craftsmanship with exquisite designs and rare precious gemstones meticulously fashioned to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces.Ahead, we’re giving a haute look at some of the most magnificent jewels of the season.
Harry Winston Maharani necklace from the Royal Adornments collection with a pearshaped Paraiba center stone and rows of white and yellow diamonds set in platinum, price upon request; available at 800-988-4110 or harrywinston.com.
Piaget Alata ring, price upon request; piaget.com.
Van Cleef & Arpels Dea Eterna clip from the Le Grand Tour collection featuring one oval-cut pink sapphire of 3.47 carats, sapphires, lapis lazuli, one gray cultured pearl, and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold and yellow gold, price upon request; available at Van Cleef & Arpels boutiques, vancleefarpels.com, and 877-826-2533.
Tiffany & Co. earrings in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with unenhanced esteemed Sri Lankan sapphires, tanzanites, moonstones, sapphires, and diamonds, price upon request; tiffany.com.
Bulgari High Jewelry necklace in pink gold with one antique cushion emerald, 10 emerald beads, 10 sapphire beads, six pink tourmaline beads, 107 buff-top emeralds, 40 buff-top sapphires, and diamonds; ring in white gold with one cushion amethyst, 60 buff-top amethysts, 16 buff-top emeralds, and pavé-set diamonds; and ring in white gold with one cushion tanzanite, 23 buff-top sapphires, 23 buff-top emeralds, two round brilliant-cut diamonds, and pavé-set diamonds, prices upon request; available at 800-285-4274.
Gucci High Jewelry Allegoria collection Lionhead bracelet in white gold with fancy tourmalines and diamonds, price upon request; available at Gucci Place Vendôme.
Louis Vuitton Deep Time High Jewelry Fossils transformable necklace, platinum, 18-karat yellow gold, one emerald-cut blue sapphire from Sri Lanka, one LV Monogram Star-cut diamond, and diamonds, price upon request; available at select Louis Vuitton stores, 866-884-8866, and louisvuitton.com.
CHANEL High Jewelry Tweed Cambon earrings in 18-karat yellow gold, 18-karat white gold, platinum, diamonds, yellow diamond, and rock crystal, price upon request; available at select CHANEL boutiques nationwide and 800-550-0005.
Dior Fine Jewelry Les Jardins de la Couture ring, price upon request; available by special order at 800-929-3467.
