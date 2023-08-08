Photo Credit: Jente Gees

This week’s cocktail of the week is a symphony of flavors — which is apt, considering this luxe libation is The Macallan-based “Harmony Of The Symphony.” The cocktail, which is available at Miami’s Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort & Spa, is a heady blend of The Macallan Harmony, honeycomb, and chocolate bitters with an organic blackberry syrup.

The Harmony of the Symphony highlights all layers The Macallan Harmony has to offer. Fresh honeycomb as a sweetener helps boost the floral notes, where a few dashes of black cherry elevates the undeniable fruitiness of The Macallan. To round it all out, the chocolate bitters remind you that this particular single malt was inspired by intense arabica coffee.

This heady cocktail retails for $34 at Il Mulino, an upscale Italian eatery located between historic Sunny Isles Beach and Miami Beach, minutes away from the fashionable retailers of Bal Harbour.

Photo Credit: Jente Gees