Photo Credit: Thompson Savannah

Wander down Savannah River’s edge, where the Historic District meets the Eastern Wharf, and you’ll discover a hidden gem in the Hostess City of the South in the Thompson Savannah, a bright, new urban oasis with incredible F&B concepts.

There’s a lot to love here, from the relatively quiet location along the river with beautiful views to match, a perfect backdrop to 193 supremely chic and modern rooms inclusive of 21 suites, including spacious walk-in showers, residential-style vanities, in-room mini bars, oversized custom art pieces from emerging local artists, and custom bath amenities from D.S. & Durga.

As a whole, the space is, in equal parts, chic and imposing. Dallas-based team Studio 11 Design have perfectly captured the Southern landscape aesthetic indoors through botanical accents, rich jewel tones, and custom stone tile patterns inspired by the city’s surrounding flora and green spaces, while the building itself juts out, adjacent to the river, tall and proud.

That being said, in a city known for its food and ambiance, the culinary concepts are just as important as the hotel’s overall aesthetic. The signature restaurant is Fleeting, a beautiful and rustic eatery that celebrates the bountiful Georgia Coast

with frequent programming and collaborations highlighting local chefs and farmers as well as an ever-evolving seasonal menu.

Bar by Fleeting is the perfect stepping stone to the Fleeting experience, offering handcrafted cocktails, a bespoke wine list, shareable bites, and fun high-low specials like champagne + fried Chicken and chips + caviar — which makes dining and drinking an enjoyable, low-key experience.

There’s also the adjacent Stevedore Bakery, that offers meticulously crafted sweet and savory pastries, along with naturally leavened breads and seasonal sandwiches — all created using local ingredients and regional treats — as well as delectable lattes (try the lavender latte – it’s delicious!).

Last but not least is crown jewel Bar Julian, an elevated rooftop bar serving up hand-crafted cocktails with postcard worthy panoramic views, a sprawling pool deck with private cabanas, and nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible function space. Bar Julian is an insider secret. It’s the tallest rooftop bar in the city, with a Mediterranean focused menu, inventive cocktail

program featuring large format and no-ABV options, and live entertainment from local acoustic artists. Go at sunset — it’s majestic.

Beyond its culinary concepts, the hotel is replete with indulgent touches like a welcome local brew straight from a tap behind the front desk. There’s also free-use bicycles, Les Clefs d’Or Concierge, a pool deck with daybeds and private cabanas, and complimentary in-room yoga from CorePower Yoga. It will definitely be your favorite new spot in this charming Southern city.

The Thompson Savannah is located at 201 Port St, Savannah, GA 31401