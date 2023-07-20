Photo Credit: Kristen Pelou

It’s quite an exciting summer for luxury brands in Saint Tropez. On the heels of Louis Vuitton and Loro Piana takeovers, excitement fills the air in Saint-Tropez as Shellona Beach announces its collaboration with the iconic luxury fashion Maison, Dior, for an exclusive “Dioriveria” pop-up store until September this year.

Set amidst the stunning coastal backdrop, Dior brings forth timeless designs that take on new life with refreshing colorways, perfectly complementing the sun-drenched surroundings. The collection introduces the “Toile de Jouy Sauvage,” an enchanting adaptation of the classic Toile de Jouy pattern in a palette of soft shades, ranging from delicate pink to sophisticated grey. This elegant emblem graces deckchairs, sun loungers, cushions, and parasols, immersing visitors in a dreamy seaside experience.

Embracing the spirit of artistry and wonder, the iconic animals that adorn the Toile de Jouy motif have been recreated into magnificent life-size sand sculptures, creating an awe-inspiring trail from the beach to the restaurant. Within this captivating pop-up store, a curated selection of Dior’s most coveted pieces awaits fashion enthusiasts. From the timeless elegance of the Lady D-Lite to the versatile Dior Book Tote and the exquisite silk scarves and tops, each creation exudes the warm essence of la dolce vita, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Dior.

“Dioriviera” captures the essence of wanderlust and the allure of escapism, encapsulating the magic of the Dior dream. It celebrates the joy of getting away, basking in the splendor of the Mediterranean, and indulging in the charm of summertime elegance. As the sun-kissed days of summer unfold, the “Dioriveria” pop-up at Shellona Saint-Tropez promises an unforgettable experience where fashion, art, and nature converge, inviting all to partake in the enchanting voyage crafted by the illustrious House of Dior.

Be prepared to step into a world of beauty, sophistication, and unparalleled allure as Dioriviera weaves its magic along the shores of Saint-Tropez, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and wanderers alike.