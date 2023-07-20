This team is all about networking with the best, learning from the best, and constantly exploring every opportunity. The sky is the limit with luxury opportunities, and with Eklund|Gomes, luxury has no boundaries. This team has over 4Billion in transactions for the second year in a row with 24Billion in total sales at Douglas Elliman, putting them in the billion-dollar club and making them the number one mega-team nationwide. Haute Living had the opportunity to sit down with John Gomes and Fredrik Eklund of The Eklund|Gomes Team to learn exactly why they chose Naples, Florida, as their newest haute spot.

Haute Living: So, tell me how you would describe who Eklund Gomes is.

John Gomes: We are a national team with international exposure. Eklund|Gomes has offices and teams in 12 different cities. We enter every local market and hire a local broker. Then, we bring in international exposure from our national reach. It’s genius. We have learned so much from all of the local markets that we have entered, and we are so respectful of that.

HL: That brings me to my next question, what other cities and offices are you in?

JG: Well, we started in NYC; that’s our flagship. We then moved to LA, then we went to Miami, then to Austin. It was a ripple effect, and it created such a buzz that we knew we were growing rapidly. This was achieved by taking everything we have learned and organically growing our business that way.

HL: What is so interesting to you about the Naples Market, and why did you choose it?

JG: This goes back to my point on global is the new local. Florida is crazy, and it’s wild how much it’s grown. We started in Miami, where we were solely focused on the east coast, such as Jupiter and Palm Beach, but we decided to switch over to the other coast because we simply kept hearing about the other coast. When we met our Naples partners, John and Jessica O’Neill, we were delightfully surprised. It was truly eye-opening. Driving through communities in Naples, we were blown away by the overall aesthetic, prices, kindness and paradise vibe you get in Naples. You never know what you will find when you travel.

HL: What are you going to bring to the Naples market that differentiates you from other brokers?

JG: We can help the Naples market in other areas where they may be looking to buy. John spoke so highly of the community as a whole on top of the real estate market and opportunities here we knew we would bring value that other local agents may not. I think it is well said by our Naples team lead John O’Neill, “Our market in Naples is made up of luxury homes, and the buyers come from all over the country. Who in the country has a better reputation and reach for those exact two things than the Eklund Gomes team?”

For more information on working with the Eklund|Gomes Team in Naples, please contact:

John O’Neill | Senior Director Luxury Sales I john.oneill@elliman.com I 847.877.2215 I theeklundgomesteam.com





