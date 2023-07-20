Photo Credit: Maserati

Italian luxury auto brand Maserati has unveiled the ultimate Barbie dream car.

An unconventional collaboration with Mattel, as inspired by the Barbiecore phenomenon, is expressed through an ultra-limited edition Maserati Grecale, the House’s newest SUV.

Photo Credit: Maserati

The Barbie Maserati Grecale, as an ultra-limited Fuoriserie edition, will only be available in two custom units globally: one unveiled as one of the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts at the luxury retailer’s holiday launch soirée in Los Angeles. For this U.S. exclusive, bespoke edition a part of the sales price will benefit the Barbie Dream Gap Project* – the Barbie brand’s ongoing global initiative that partners with charities to help provide equal opportunities and remove barriers for girls. Additional details regarding the second custom unit will be announced in 2023.

This bold Fuoriserie Maserati Grecale is a Trofeo version which pulsates pure adrenaline thanks to its powerful 530-hp V6 Nettuno engine. In full Barbie fashion, an expression of her iconic pink hue covers nearly every inch of the dreamy car with fine acid-yellow lines, inspired by the Trident’s racing heritage.

Photo Credit: Maserati

The SUV’s exteriors, adorned with the Barbie logo, are sealed with an iridescent topcoat that reveals an incredible rainbow effect on a beautiful sunny day. Its sleek black interior features full-leather seats, dashboards, carpets, and doors – accented with pink stitching – as well as branded headrests with the unique “B” badge.

Could there possibly be a Haute Barbie in the works? If so, this is definitely her whip.

Photo Credit: Maserati