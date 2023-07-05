Photo Credit: William Jess Laird

Manhattan is reviving the vintage, old-school luxury bar scene like never before. With a mix of sexier, classier, and jazzier bars popping up, there’s one that seems to be setting itself apart from the rest: meet Jac’s On Bond. From the Authentic Hospitality team that created A-List hotspots like Pebble Bar and Ray’s, Jac’s is set in Manhattan’s downtown NoHo neighborhood amongst the iconic cobblestones where they’ve taken over the city’s beloved cafe, The Smile. The sleek new bar has mature features, including a black marble bar, neutral-toned walls, a camel-colored pool table, suede paneled booths, and blush-colored table tops giving the space a chic, minimalist appearance, all while providing an energy that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Jac’s On Bond aims to be a relaxed conversation house for neighbors, creatives, and thinkers to share a drink, a bite, and a round of pool. The atmosphere is reminiscent of the Jazz Age, a time when glitterati casually mingled with the downtown set, creating a culture of no-barrier inclusivity and accessibility. At its core, Jac’s on Bond was created for the neighborhood, by the neighborhood. Partnerships personify this collaboration, such as the acclaimed New York hip-hop photographer and longtime NoHo resident Janette Beckman, whose iconic works line the walls, or downtown streetwear designer, Angelo Baque of AWAKE NY, who created the employees’ uniforms, and longtime collaborators former Bond Street residents, John and Christine Gachot whose design studio GACHOT, is just around the corner.

Photo Credit: William Jess Laird

“It’s been an honor to be part of the NoHo neighborhood for nearly the past 15 years. As with every Authentic Hospitality venue, we strive to provide unique and inviting experiences for our beloved New Yorkers. We’ve watched the neighborhood evolve and feel Jac’s on Bond is the ideal gathering space for downtown locals and visitors alike. We look forward to welcoming back our loyal clientele and regulars, as well as new friends, when we officially launch this month, said Matt Kleigman of Authentic Hospitality.

Jac’s on Bond offers a sophisticated selection of cocktails curated by Authentic Hospitality’s Trevor Easton Langer, alongside a small bites menu by culinary partners Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske, the team behind Wildair and the Michelin-Starred, Contra. The beverage program presents an artistic approach to traditional classics made new. Jac’s offers an adventurous yet lighthearted range of spirit-forward cocktails that are infused with the essence of New York City’s vibrant culture. One of the best in town, the Caprese Martini is not one to miss. Providing a fresh take on the classic Caprese Salad, this drink combines olive oil, tomatoes, and basil-infused Grey Goose vodka for a pleasantly surprising cocktail. Additional highlights include the Eastern Medicine, which includes sesame fat-washed Toki Whisky, ginger, poppyseed honey, and yuzu, and the Beets Me, a drink with Elyx Vodka, beet, lemon, pistachio, dill, and a coconut yogurt rim.

Photo Credit: Max Flatow @mflatowphoto

And if you’re thinking about skipping the food, don’t. The menu offers a diverse range of effortlessly delicious small plates that bring international tavern-style flavors to the elegant downtown setting. Though Stone and Hauske took inspiration from global bar snacks known for their impeccable taste, they designed Jac’s menu with New York in mind. Items like a Catalan bikini sandwich were created through the lens of New York’s sensibilities and contemporary twists like the addition of a chili-prune condiment. For those looking for familiar New York staples, the menu will include oysters and a selection of seasonal meats and cheeses. Other fan favorites include the Chilled Crab Dip, Jac’s Meatballs Skewers, and don’t leave without trying their pie of the day.