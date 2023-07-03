Photo Credit: Courtesy of Isabel Marant

There has been a plethora of luxury designers flocking to East Hampton this summer. Isabel Marant, the renowned French fashion house, has opened its doors to its inaugural store in the Hamptons. Located at 66 Newtown Lane in East Hampton, this 84-square-meter space not only showcases the brand’s exquisite collections but also introduces a fresh brand identity and logo that exude pleasure, generosity, and power.

The store’s design aesthetic takes inspiration from the 1970s French experimental movement, reflecting Isabel Marant’s artful sophistication and pioneering spirit. Developed by Marant’s studio in collaboration with a talented group of young European designers and artisans, the space embodies an intimate luxury characterized by contrasts, tensions, and subtle imperfections.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Isabel Marant

Inside, visitors will discover an array of thoughtfully curated furniture pieces, including eye-catching jewelry and sunglasses displays, as well as wooden podiums designed by Jonas Lutz from Rotterdam. Parisian artist Kalou Dubus contributes to the ambiance with concrete and ceramic planters, while Spanish studio Apparatu’s ceramic glazed podiums add a touch of elegance.

Founded in 1994, Isabel Marant has become synonymous with self-affirmation and a feel-good aesthetic. With 80 stores worldwide, the brand continues its international expansion, bringing its iconic designs to fashion-forward locales. The new Hamptons location features the mainline collection for women, along with a selection from the Isabel Marant Etoile collection and accessories.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Isabel Marant

With its debut in The Hamptons, Isabel Marant brings its signature Parisian chic and effortlessly cool style to one of the most sought-after summer destinations. Fashion enthusiasts and loyal customers now have the opportunity to experience the brand’s captivating designs firsthand, all while immersing themselves in the beauty of this iconic coastal town.