Rachel Zoe
Cover Story
Rachel Zoe’s Summertime Mission Isn’t A Tan — It’s Helping Fellow Females Find Self-Empowerment
Kristin Davis
Cover Story
And Just Like That… Kristin Davis Is Celebrating 25 Years Of “Sex And The City”
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.

Gucci Celebrates The 70th Anniversary Of The Horsebit With New Jewelry & Watches

Fashion, Jewelry, News

Gucci unveils new Horsebit jewelry and watches, a centerpiece of the brand’s 70th-anniversary celebrations of this iconic emblem. Embracing a bold and modern approach, these designs fuse classic Horsebit motifs with minimalist links, resulting in striking geometric chains with integrated closures.

Courtesy of Gucci

The origins of the Horsebit can be traced back to 1953 when Aldo Gucci designed it as a decorative element for loafers, drawing inspiration from the world of equestrianism—a realm with which the House has a rich historical connection. Symbolizing unity and community, this stylized rendition of the double ring and bar metal clamp from a horse’s bridle has become a signature symbol for Gucci. The Horsebit has been interpreted over Seven decades in hardware and motifs across accessories, jewelry, and ready-to-wear.

Gucci Ring

Embodying the spirit of this occasion, Gucci introduces an assortment of brand-new jewelry pieces, masterfully crafted in yellow gold. The collection includes a ring, a necklace, and two bracelets– one single row and one double row. The contemporary chain design alternates the classical Horsebit signature with a more minimalist pattern, creating a captivating contrast. A necklace and two bracelets featuring single and three-row designs, embellished with diamond baguettes and vivid green enamel accents, adding a touch of elegance to any ensemble.

Courtesy of Gucci
Courtesy of Gucci

Two new watches also celebrate the iconic Horsebit. The first timepiece boasts a delicate double row chain, paired with a multifaceted lozenge case, while the second watch exudes a bolder presence with its three-row chain. Both designs feature a yellow gold case, bracelet, and a brushed dial in a captivating golden hue.

Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s new line of jewelry and watches celebrates the timeless allure of the iconic Horsebit emblem, paying homage to the brand’s heritage while embracing a contemporary modern vision.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Wynn Las Vegas
Cocktail of the Week
July 20, 2023
Cocktail Of The Week: Sail Into ‘The Mystic’ At The Wynn Las Vegas’ Tower Suites Bar
By Laura Schreffler
Saint-Tropez Haute Spot, Shellona Beach, Is Home To The Dioriveria This Summer
Fashion
July 20, 2023
Saint-Tropez Haute Spot, Shellona Beach, Is Home To The Dioriveria This Summer
By Adrienne Faurote
Maserati
Haute Auto
July 20, 2023
Maserati Unveils The Ultimate Barbie Dream Car — A Limited-Edition Fuoriserie Grecale
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Scene
July 20, 2023
Haute Living Celebrates Sam Howell At Hotel Washington With Champagne Telmont
By Isabella Harrison

Los Angeles

New York

Miami