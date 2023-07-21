Gucci unveils new Horsebit jewelry and watches, a centerpiece of the brand’s 70th-anniversary celebrations of this iconic emblem. Embracing a bold and modern approach, these designs fuse classic Horsebit motifs with minimalist links, resulting in striking geometric chains with integrated closures.

The origins of the Horsebit can be traced back to 1953 when Aldo Gucci designed it as a decorative element for loafers, drawing inspiration from the world of equestrianism—a realm with which the House has a rich historical connection. Symbolizing unity and community, this stylized rendition of the double ring and bar metal clamp from a horse’s bridle has become a signature symbol for Gucci. The Horsebit has been interpreted over Seven decades in hardware and motifs across accessories, jewelry, and ready-to-wear.

Embodying the spirit of this occasion, Gucci introduces an assortment of brand-new jewelry pieces, masterfully crafted in yellow gold. The collection includes a ring, a necklace, and two bracelets– one single row and one double row. The contemporary chain design alternates the classical Horsebit signature with a more minimalist pattern, creating a captivating contrast. A necklace and two bracelets featuring single and three-row designs, embellished with diamond baguettes and vivid green enamel accents, adding a touch of elegance to any ensemble.

Two new watches also celebrate the iconic Horsebit. The first timepiece boasts a delicate double row chain, paired with a multifaceted lozenge case, while the second watch exudes a bolder presence with its three-row chain. Both designs feature a yellow gold case, bracelet, and a brushed dial in a captivating golden hue.

Gucci’s new line of jewelry and watches celebrates the timeless allure of the iconic Horsebit emblem, paying homage to the brand’s heritage while embracing a contemporary modern vision.