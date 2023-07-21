Haute Leaders Gather For An Exciting Evening At Fushimi New York City

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Last night, Haute Media Group hosted our Haute Leaders from the Haute Beauty and Haute Residence Networks for a memorable night of high-quality food and conversation at Fushimi Times Square in Manhattan, NYC.

Fushimi is renowned for its exquisite Japanese-fusion dishes, skillfully blending traditional Japanese flavors with innovative resh tastes and techniques. They use hand-picked and always fresh ingredients that are shipped in weekly to be served by their talented group of chefs. The high-quality restaurant with an exceptional atmosphere served as the perfect setting for the gathering of this outstanding assembly of industry leaders.

Before dinner, the respected group of Haute Leaders mingled and enjoyed some drinks with the option of a lychee martini crafted with vodka & lychee puree, lychee schnapps, and lemon juice.

As guests took their seats, the Japanese-inspired dinner began. To begin, Fushimi invited the table to enjoy a variety of shared plates including edamame, shishito pepper, and sushimi and sashimi platters. They were then invited to select an appetizer from the list of short ribs with crispy mashed potatoes, spicy tuna gyoza lightly fried with bluefin tuna, pork potstickers, and rock shrimp tempura with spicy mayo.

Next, they picked an entree from miso ginger cod and rib-eye steak teriyaki served with sides of vegetable fried rice. The meal was finished off with the choice of either warm chocolate cake or mango cheesecake. All delicious and satisfying, leaving our leaders with a lasting impression of Fushimi’s culinary mastery and a desire to return for more.

Notable attendees include Dr. Frank Lalezar, Dr. Anna Avaliani, Dr. Dina Strachan, Dr. Husam Alumnajed, Dr. Mimi Yeung, Katie Werbowski, Dr. Jeffrey Lisiecki, Curtis Wright, Erica Wright, Juhi Singh, Dr. Rishi Chopra, and their guests.

