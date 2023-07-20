Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

As National Tequila Day approaches on July 24, we thought we’d share one of our favorite tequila cocktails, The Mystic — a heady blend of Casa Dragones Reposado, Dos Hombres mezcal, smoked dates, and Madagascar vanilla found at one of Las Vegas’ most high end venues, The Wynn’s Tower Suites Bar.

Of the cocktail, its creator, Wynn’s Master Mixologist, Mariena Mercer Boarini, says: “The Mystic is a whimsical remix of the ‘classic of classics’ – the Old Fashioned, using ancestral ingredients and complex flavors.”

Here, we share how to make The Mystic, which retails for $24 at The Wynn, at home!

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

The Mystic

Ingredients

¼ oz Casa Dragones Reposado

½ oz Dos Hombros mezcal

½ oz Nightbloom smoked date

¼ oz Nixta Liqueur

1/8 oz Giffard Madagascar vanilla

½ oz Jeneway spiced sangria tea syrup

Angostura bitters

Garnish: Black brew glitter orange chip and cherry

Photo Credit: Jeff Green

Method

Stir all ingredients over ice for 20 seconds

Strain over a large cube of ice and garnish

Place smoker atop glass and fill with wood chips. Carefully light the top and turn off flame, let smoke for 5 seconds

Remove smoker and swirl smoke over glass