Cocktail Of The Week: Sail Into ‘The Mystic’ At The Wynn Las Vegas’ Tower Suites Bar

Cocktail of the Week, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Wynn Las VegasPhoto Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

As National Tequila Day approaches on July 24, we thought we’d share one of our favorite tequila cocktails, The Mystic — a heady blend of Casa Dragones Reposado, Dos Hombres mezcal, smoked dates, and Madagascar vanilla found at one of Las Vegas’ most high end venues, The Wynn’s Tower Suites Bar.

Of the cocktail, its creator, Wynn’s Master Mixologist, Mariena Mercer Boarini, says: “The Mystic is a whimsical remix of the ‘classic of classics’ – the Old Fashioned, using ancestral ingredients and complex flavors.”

Here, we share how to make The Mystic, which retails for $24 at The Wynn, at home!

Wynn Las VegasPhoto Credit: Barbara Kraft

The Mystic

Ingredients
¼ oz Casa Dragones Reposado
½ oz Dos Hombros mezcal
½ oz Nightbloom smoked date
¼ oz Nixta Liqueur
1/8 oz Giffard Madagascar vanilla
½ oz Jeneway spiced sangria tea syrup
Angostura bitters
Garnish: Black brew glitter orange chip and cherry

Wynn Las VegasPhoto Credit: Jeff Green

Method

Stir all ingredients over ice for 20 seconds
Strain over a large cube of ice and garnish
Place smoker atop glass and fill with wood chips. Carefully light the top and turn off flame, let smoke for 5 seconds
Remove smoker and swirl smoke over glass

 

