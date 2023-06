Photo Credit: Courtesy of Watches of Switzerland

THE 2023 HAUTE FATHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE

BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE & LAURA SCHREFFLER

From bespoke whiskey decanters and playing cards to incredibly rare timepieces and cologne, we’ve curated the best-of-the-best gifts when it comes to gifting the men that mean the most to you this Father’s Day. Ahead, indulge in our 2023 Haute Father’s Day Gift Guide.