The 2023 Haute Father's Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father's Day
Haute Living Ambassador Radmila Lolly On Being The NBA’s Most Fashionable Courtside Fan

Ambassador, Celebrities

Haute Living’s incredibly fashionable ambassador, fashion designer, opera singer and composer, Radmila Lolly, rarely missed a Miami HEAT game this season — and there’s no denying this season was one to remember forever. And while the Miami HEAT had a season like no other on the court, our attention was taken courtside with Lolly’s style. Lolly is known for her unique and captivating style that effortlessly blends elegance with a touch of edge. With a background in both fashion and music, Lolly’s style is a true reflection of her vibrant personality and creative spirit. She fearlessly experiments with bold colors, unexpected textures, and avant-garde silhouettes, creating looks that are both striking and sophisticated. Ahead, we sit down with Lolly to talk about her latest accolade: the NBA’s most fashionable courtside fan.

Haute Living Ambassador Radmila Lolly On The NBA’s Most Fashionable Courtside FanPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

HAUTE LIVING: Congratulations on being called the NBA’s most fashionable courtside fan by the NBA — can you walk us through how you plan your looks for the games?  
RADMILA LOLLY: Obviously, the first game of the season is very important, it’s like starting a new chapter, so that outfit I usually plan at least a month in advance; it is always my own design. I sketch it, source the fabric, explain the engineering of the outfit to my team, they sew it, I do a few fittings, and there I am, ready for the new beginning! I also accessorize in advance; it gives me lots of time to shop for shoes and bags.

HL: You’ve been seen in stunning, one-of-a-kind looks courtside. Do you have an all-time favorite look that you’ve worn?   
RL: Honestly, it’s like writing a book; every chapter is important to create the overall story. My number one outfit was the very first Miami HEAT jersey gown I ever wore, in my classic red. They call me “Red”mila for a reason — I made that pre-covid, and it became viral last year during the playoffs. 

Haute Living Ambassador Radmila Lolly On The NBA’s Most Fashionable Courtside FanPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

HL: This year was a major moment for the Miami HEAT — can you walk us through some of your NBA Finals courtside looks? 
RL: I definitely played around with the looks; for the playoffs, I only wore my designs created out of jerseys.

HL: What’s important to you while dressing for a game?  
RL: Being true to myself, and if I can inspire other women to be who they are and not feel like they have to compromise their style to attend sporting events, then that’s a win for me. When I win, we all win.

HL: The Miami HEAT are, of course, near and dear to your heart — what does it mean to you that they made it to the finals?  
RL: I feel like I’ve been playing, like I’m part of the team — and I know every fan feels that way. The last few home games, I felt so exhausted when I came home from the rollercoaster of emotions, I couldn’t even get out of bed the next morning. Now I truly understand what HEAT  culture is. 

