Photo Credit: Courtesy of Piaget

The season of high jewelry is officially in full swing — with Piaget as the latest luxury jeweler debuting their collection. In a seamless fusion of natural beauty and artistic expression, Piaget presents its mesmerizing high jewelry collection, Metaphoria. Drawing inspiration from the rugged charm of La Côte aux Fées, Switzerland, the brand’s birthplace, and the radiant allure of the Côte d’Azur, Piaget bridges its rich heritage with a vision for the future.

Metaphoria showcases 52 exceptional pieces meticulously crafted in Piaget’s ateliers, where the Maison’s artistry brings to life a world of flowing gold and rivers of precious stones. The collection pays homage to Yves Piaget’s groundbreaking “21st Century Collection” of 1969, which set the stage for Piaget’s signature style of unique jewelry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Piaget

With Metaphoria, Piaget envisions nature as a precious presence, capturing the energy of oceans, mountains, and forests and transforming them into high jewelry wonders. The collection is divided into two chapters: Azureia and Beautanica. Through contrasting materials, asymmetry, and a play with form and light, each piece becomes a testament to Piaget’s distinctive codes of imaginative design and breathtaking savoir-faire.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Piaget

One standout from the collection is the Mineralis set, evoking the rush of a mountain river with its asymmetrical necklace adorned with diamonds, sapphires, aquamarine, and rock crystal. The Aqua Summa set mesmerizes with its pairing of aquamarine, Akoya pearls, and diamonds, capturing the essence of frost and ice. The Essentia collection showcases rose gold and diamond jewelry, epitomizing natural lines with its driftwood-inspired curb necklace.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Piaget

Piaget’s Alata set turns leaves into works of art, featuring gold, mother-of-pearl, and diamonds adorning a stunning earcuff, ring, and cuff watch. The Maison also presents Adrivea, a remarkable ring that tells the time, and Foliatura, a jewelry watch featuring a breathtaking cushion-cut Colombian emerald.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Piaget

Showcasing their horological expertise, Piaget introduces unique twists to their “Métiers d’Art” timepieces. Alitura showcases a mosaic dial reminiscent of precious damask fabric, while the Undulata watch astonishes with its iridescent green dial adorned with a marquetry of straw, wood, leather, parchment, and elytra. The Terrae parure captures the essence of the forest, combining the warm hues of tiger-eye and rutilated quartz with the vibrant green of tourmaline. And as a nod to history, Piaget presents an ultra-jeweled version of the iconic Black Tie watch, adorned with a petrified wood dial and emerald bezel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Piaget

Metaphoria invites us into a world where nature and artistry converge, celebrating the Maison’s unwavering pursuit of perfection. Each piece reflects Piaget’s dedication to pushing boundaries and creating timeless treasures that exude elegance and sophistication.